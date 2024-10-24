Project Manager (non-standard equipment)
Minnovation International AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Göteborg
, Nacka
, Eskilstuna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced Project Manager with a knack for communication and problem-solving? We are seeking a skilled individual to join our client's team and manage non-standard equipment projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Management: Utilize your professional knowledge and tools to develop and implement comprehensive project plans, ensuring timely delivery and client satisfaction.
On-Site Management: Create and oversee installation and debugging plans, addressing issues as they arise, and managing acceptance and handover processes.
Issue Resolution: Track and manage project challenges, coordinating resources across teams to effectively solve problems and keep projects on track.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in project management, preferably with non-standard equipment.
Experience from green-tech industry, preferably within electrical equipment.
Strong command English. Swedish is an advantage.
Excellent organizational and communication skills.
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Why Join Us?
This role is an interim role at an interesting company in Göteborg. The assignment is for at least a year and can be extended. You'll have the opportunity to lead impactful projects and work with a diverse group of professionals. We offer competitive compensation and benefits.
How to Apply:
If you meet the qualifications and are excited to take on this challenge apply for this position.
About us:
Minnovation International is an HR service provider who operates in the Nordics and Northern Europe. We are a connected to the Swedish collective agreements, both for blue collar and white collar.
Minnovation is a three-time award winner of the Gasell-award, for fastest growing company. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/ Kontakt
Katarina Brygiewicz katarina.brygiewicz@minnov.se Jobbnummer
8975052