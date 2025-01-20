Project Manager Engineering
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-01-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Career opportunities in Europe
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is committed to solving some of the biggest global challenges of our time by advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are able to deliver on this great promise because we have great people who everyday work and innovate collaboratively across the globe.
As an employer, we operate in 90 countries with 45,000 people committed to ensuring they thrive and are empowered to deliver their best work as part of our Diversity 360 vision.
Embrace Diversity and Innovation!
Hitachi Energy's Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service global product group is a world-leading provider of grid connections and power quality solutions that enable our customers to build a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system. We leverage our long-standing technology leadership, vast integration expertise, huge installed base and global footprint to provide our customers with life-cycle value solutions at the lowest risk. Our customers are in the utility, renewables, industry, transportation, data centers and infrastructure sectors.
Our business in Europe has more than 1,000 skilled professionals focused on critical areas of expertise and is present in 16 countries.
At Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service business in Europe (HUBEU), diversity drives our culture of innovation and collaboration. Our leading technology and strong market position enable us to achieve growth targets in the energy transition across current and growing market segments such as hydrogen, data centers and e-mobility.
Join Our Team!
We are looking for a Project Manager Engineering to join our PME team in Västerås, Sweden. We design and deliver complete substations for distribution and transmission grids.
How you'll make an impact
As Project Manager Engineering you play an important role in our projects. This means leading the engineering work in our customer projects, normally electric power installations in the range from 10-400kV
Your Responsibilities
Lead and drive the project engineering team to deliver results in accordance with contractual agreements, quality standards, HSE requirements, financial targets and schedule commitments.
Manage the engineering related coordination with customer, sub-supplier and internal/external partners.
Plan and manage engineering resources by following the governance procedure of Hitachi Energy.
Manage the communications with all relevant internal and external stakeholders.
Identify the risk & opportunity, make contributions to the continuous improvement works.
Your background
A bachelor's degree or above in the area of electrical or mechanical engineering.
At least 3 to 5 years professional experience in engineering, R&D or project management positions.
Experience with Medium to High Voltage Projects in Power Systems.
Experience from site works is an advantage.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken alike. Swedish will be advantage.
You live in Västerås area, Sweden.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Denmark and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before February 16! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Niklas Holmström, niklas.holmstrom1@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9113199