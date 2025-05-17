Project Manager
2025-05-17
Assignment: Senior Project Manager - ERP Transformation (Microsoft Dynamics)
Background and Purpose
A dynamic ERP transformation program is currently underway, centered around Microsoft Dynamics, with the goal of enabling key business operations such as sales, procurement, invoicing, and finance. The project is in full execution mode, having completed its initial analysis phase, with several core components already live-including the Dynamics CRM for sales. The transformation will involve seamless integrations with other major platforms, including SAP S/4HANA Finance, Pagero, and Medius, forming a critical part of the digital infrastructure.
Specialized consultants are managing the system configuration and delivery, while internal teams from IT, Supply Chain, and Finance continue driving their respective workstreams forward. A structured project governance framework has been successfully established and is actively supporting the execution.
With a firm go-live target set for October 1, 2025, and a mandatory SAP ledger migration on the horizon, the current project leader is stepping down ahead of the summer. This creates an urgent need for a seasoned project manager to step in and ensure leadership continuity and project momentum during this pivotal phase.
Objective of the Role
The overarching mission is to complete the successful rollout of Microsoft Dynamics, aligning the solution with evolving business needs and ensuring operational readiness across multiple departments. The incoming project manager will assume end-to-end responsibility for the ERP program, maintaining alignment with project goals, timelines, and governance processes.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the ERP implementation program from execution through go-live, ensuring scope, time, and quality targets are met
Integrate into the established project framework and collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders
Coordinate and align cross-functional workstreams, including IT, finance, sales, and supply chain
Manage daily operations of the program, including progress tracking, issue resolution, and risk mitigation
Facilitate structured communication across stakeholder groups and escalate strategic decisions when necessary
Drive change management activities to ensure organizational readiness and user adoption
Ensure the ERP solution supports business process efficiency and aligns with the company's long-term operational strategy
Profile Requirements
The ideal candidate is an experienced project manager with a proven track record in leading ERP implementations within complex organizational environments. Strong leadership, communication, and governance skills are essential, along with the ability to navigate fast-paced, high-stakes project landscapes.
Core Competencies:
Demonstrated experience managing large-scale ERP programs, particularly Microsoft Dynamics
In-depth knowledge of sales, procurement, and finance operations in an ERP context
Strong background in risk management and structured project governance
Excellent stakeholder management and change management capabilities
Ability to lead cross-functional teams and coordinate between business and IT stakeholders
Highly organized, proactive, and driven by results
Language Requirements:
Fluent in Swedish (spoken and written) - Expert level
Fluent in English (spoken and written) - Expert level
Additional Information:
This assignment follows standard contractual terms and is time-sensitive due to the approaching project milestones. Candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as selection processes are conducted on a rolling basis.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
