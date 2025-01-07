Project Manager
2025-01-07
Can you deliver IT projects across a large Nordic Team ?
Are you driven by a passion for IT project s and a desire to manage important projects? If you're nodding yes, then you're the talent we're looking for to join our dynamic team!
Your role:
Step into the role of an IT Project Manager and become the driver of our organization's changes . You will supplement our current P roject Manager and your main area will be projects within IT Operations, where we have a significant amount of project s ongoing - our current priority is to integrate Finland/Estonia into the existing Nordic infrastructure. The scope is however broader - r ecent ly we have handled HR , applications & Customer Service related project s as well as the IT-part of construction projects for new stores/new office s - as we keep expanding .
Y ou'll collaborate closely with many stakeholders across the full IT team and across the entire Nordic organization.
Your r esponsibilities :
Scope, plan, drive and deliver IT projects
Ensure transparency on progress, ris ks & cost
Creatively solve problems when they arise
Conduct project and steerco meeting s, as relevant
Communication, change management and stakeholder management
Contribute to improv ing the project model & structures
Your new playground:
Join our Nordic IT team, which spans across Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and is on the cusp of welcoming Finland and Estonia. With 5 5 stores, 5 service centers, 5 500 users, and a rich tapestry of technologies like Azure, SAP S/4 Hana, Adobe Commerce (Magento), Viking POS, SD-WAN+MPLS network, 2 5 00 + PCs, over 200 servers, and partnership s with external vendors , your work will be both challenging and rewarding.
At BAUHAUS, Nordic IT is a virtual, multicultural team of approx. 85 people that values diversity and foster a flat hierarchy, empowering you to turn your ideas into reality swiftly.
Advance your IT career with our Nordic Team
What we expect f rom you:
A minimum of five years of experience in IT project management , with a preference for backgrounds in retail or e-commerce environments
A bachelor's degree in computer science, information systems, or a related field is ideal, but we value your hands-on experience even more
A proven track record of managing projects with tangible outcomes
Excellent communication and collaboration skills , capable of articulating concerns and solutions to a diverse audience, from technical teams to senior management
A team player with a knack for building cross-functional relationships
C ertifications like PRINCE2 will be considered an asset
Proficiency in English, with either Danish or Swedish language skills being a significant plus
What's in it for you?
Join a dynamic team of experts in Denmark (Tilst) and Sweden (Stockholm), where cross-team collaboration is the key to our success
Engage in thrilling challenges within a rapidly growing business, with a focus on new technologies
Look forward to a competitive salary and benefits package
Enjoy a flexible and supportive work environment, with options for partial remote work or from one of our offices
Continuous opportunities for professional development and career advancement
Be part of a fast-growing, innovative company where your contributions will support our mission to make home improvement accessible and affordable for all
Direct Reporting to Head of IT Operations - A career opportunity not to be missed.
This pivotal position offers a unique opportunity to report directly to our Head of IT Operations, Niels Nielsen. As we do not have a CIO, the overall responsibility for IT is shared between the Head of IT Operations and Head of Business Applications. Based in either Tilst (Aarhus) or Järfälla (Stockholm), this role includes occasional travel, providing a blend of stability and variety.
Interested? For any inquiries, feel free to reach out directly to Niels at nni@bauhaus.dk
. We encourage you to submit your application promptly, as we are conducting interviews on a rolling basis.
