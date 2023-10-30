Project Manager
2023-10-30
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing, and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect aa greener world. www.NKT.com.
Be a part of the execution of our high voltage cables delivery projects
Do you want to work directly in our core business for our delivery projects? If you are keen for an opportunity to explore and broaden your project management experience, this could be the right job for you. As part of NKT's Project Execution team, you will be working in a global and collaborative environment managing the delivery of large cable installation projects.
Work with NKT's customers globally
In this role you will be a part of our project team allocated to the installation and delivery projects, helping to define strategies, handling and delegating project activities, motivating, monitoring and collaborating with both internal and external resources to accomplish all of the activities necessary achieve project project milestones and priorities. You have responsibility for the successful execution and delivery of assigned projects on-time, within budget, as per Contract Agreement with high focus on quality and safety.
As Project Manager, your primary tasks will include:
* Taking responsibility for a Systems Engineering approach, collecting and follow-up on project requirements according to ISO 15288 standards.
* Interacting with relevant Stakeholders on Systems Engineering related requirements, such as the internal project team, internal specialist functions, our client, suppliers and sub-contractors.
* In this role you will also support the project with theoretical and practical expertise on topics such as system design, system architecture, system strategy, requirements management, verification and validation, integration planning and configuration management throughout the lifetime of the project.
The projects you will be responsible for may include:
* Handling large delivery projects, with responsibility for all defined parts of the project, until formally closed out as per contractual agreements
* Identifying, qualifying, quantifying and managing project risks; ensuring that all opportunities are identified and pursued
* Ensuring that projects follow execution best practices and NKT policies
* Capturing, analyzing and sharing lessons learned throughout the project
* Understanding and monitoring contracts, claims and procurement activities
* Understanding and monitoring stakeholder relations
* Ensuring that our projects follow and complies with company health, safety and environmental policies
Additionally, we would like to see CV include the following:
* Previous experience working on a project team, with experience working on complex projects.
* Fluency in spoken and written English.
* Fluency in Swedish and/or another European language will be advantageous.
* PM training and education in relevant areas will be highly preferred
* Certification such as CSEP or ESEP or similar is highly merited
* Experience working with Relatics or any similar model-based systems engineering programs would be ideal
Contact and application
If you're ready for a rewarding career in a growing industry, we would like to hear from you. We will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, but recommend that you apply no later than December 1st.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the Hiring Manager, Anders Brammesjö at: Anders.Brammesjo@nkt.com
, or at Hedda Lundqvist, at: Hedda.Lundqvist@nkt.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact the HR Business Partner, Elin Jönsson at: Elin.Jonsson@nkt.com
, or the recruiter, Ben Gregg, at: Benjamin.Gregg@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen: Joakim Wikström, +46 73-407 02 43
Ledarna: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
