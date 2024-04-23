Project leader to SAP
2024-04-23
At Scania, we're embarking on an ambitious journey, transitioning from a renowned truck manufacturer to a holistic provider of sustainable transport solutions. This transformation is both exciting and complex, filled with opportunities to innovate and challenges to overcome.
Central to our success is the implementation of a modern, SAP S4-based system platform, which is the cornerstone of our Industrial ERP Backbone program (IEB). Through IEB, we're crafting the future of Scania, and you could play a pivotal role in this evolution. Within IEB we are looking for talented colleagues for our project who can contribute to the success of the IEB program in the role of project leader.
Program Management Office
The Program Office is established as a central capability - with the responsibility to deliver on all PMO processes. Amongst other, that includes securing ways of working across process areas and cross workstreams. Furthermore to establish and maintain a common toolbox for program management tasks as well as delivering on several central program capabilities, as for example governance, risk management, planning, quality assurance, performance management.
Main responsibilities
The role will be part of the IEB Program management Office with focus on ensuring program progress through risk & activity management and delivery management . Our guiding star is to reduce complexity and provide a well-structured efficient working structure for the program as a whole.
Your profile
You have a university degree in engineering or equivalent and at least five years' work experience within relevant competence area such as SAP project management preferably within automotive industry and/or Supply chain .
You are a team player, who has a passion for cross-collaboration and can handle operational tasks while having a strategic mindset at the same time. You're open and positive with a "can do" attitude towards problem solving and creating easy and understandable ways of working.
You have a proven record for project management preferably experience from SAP activate methodology and/or SAP delivery management, you're familiar with tools such as Focus Build, ARIS, ALTO, JIRA or similar.
The position is physically located at Scania's HQ in Södertälje, Sweden, and with the opportunity to work from other locations from time to time.
Application
The application shall contain CV, personal letter and certificates. Please apply through our website HR Inline/Job search at Scania as soon as possible and no later than 2023-05-07.
You can call, Patrik Neckman who is in charge of the recruitment process itself at +46737269409 if you are wondering anything about the recruitment process.
If you feel you have a fair share of the skills for this interesting role, please apply by submitting your CV and certificates by April 16th. Please send your application as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
