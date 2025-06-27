Project Engineering Manager
The opportunity
We are looking for a Project Engineering Manager (PEM) who will join our team responsible for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) projects and Tenders. The role has a wide range of responsibilities that vary between projects and as a PEM you will face a multitude of challenges, where your interpersonal and leadership skills will be of essence.
In our FEED projects, the PEM has the role of a typical project manager and leads multiple engineering disciplines and project support functions assigned to each specific project. The PEM manages and coordinates the project organization and its activities such as planning, schedule follow-up, risk assessments and the coordination of resources and their deliverables. The PEM ensures project activities are performed in accordance with budget, contract specifications, quality standards as well as safety and integrity requirements. In many of these projects, the PEM also interface with the customer.
In our HVDC project Tenders, the PEM participates as a project team member and is responsible for several defined deliverables required for a successful tender response submission. Furthermore, the PEM work actively to secure a good foundation for later project execution.
Diversity is important to us, and we therefore welcome applicants from different backgrounds, genders, etc. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
The position's primary location is Ludvika but we are also open for hiring in Vaesteras or Gothenburg.
How you 'll make an impact
In our FEED projects, you will:
Manage the full contracted scope and lead the team executing it. You will manage a project organization that includes a number of engineering disciplines and project support functions. Each FEED project has its own established project organization depending on scope.
Have ownership of FEED project budget and manage its time, cost, and scope. You drive a positive impact on the project deliverables.
Manage tasks, resources, stakeholders, and any other project elements and manage conflicts between different priorities.
Maintain and share project status of your project across multiple internal departments, take decisions and set priorities to optimize the project output.
In our Tenders, you will:
Produce assigned deliverables related to project management.
Analyze and define the scope for management of the interface with external project parties.
Coordinate deliverables from other engineering departments as required.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree with prior working experience in project or people management.
You have experience from large complex projects, preferably including civil engineering scope.
You have a track record of approaching challenges with an innovative, problem-solving and positive mindset.
You are a true team player with a collaborative and supportive attitude towards your colleagues.
Previous experience from HVDC and PMI/PMP certifications are both an advantage.
You enjoy working in an organization that values transparency and freedom under responsibility.
You are confident in your leadership role, and you inspire and motivate your project team members.
As we work in a global organization, you need to be fluent in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More information
Are you ready for a new, exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Daniel Gregoriusson, daniel.gregoriusson@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Pär Lyckbring, par.lyckbring@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 40,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental, and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter, and greener grid. www.hitachienergy.com
