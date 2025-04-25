Project Engineering Manager
Project Engineering Manage
As a Project Engineering manager you will be part of the Owners Engineering team that are either responsible for managing smaller engineering projects from cradle to grave, or for managing engineering deliverables as part of a major project.
Key responsibilities and tasks (not limited to)
You will own the design and technical scope of a project and where required, will also own project management responsibilities such as schedule, budget and stakeholder engagement/management. You will be involved in, and will be required to lead elements of complex, multi-disciplinary projects, developing technical requirements and timelines, driving projects/work packages through to completion.
Lead the planning, execution, and delivery of engineering projects within the defined scope, time, and budget.
Technical project engineering, management to ensure:
Scope is managed to budget, timeline and scope
Installation of equipment on site is completed to the required standards and in compliance with
Support trouble-shooting during installation and start-up
Smooth handoff to operations
Coordinate with multidisciplinary teams including design, procurement, construction, and commissioning to ensure seamless project execution.
Prepare and review project documentation, including specifications, drawings, schedules, and reports.
Act as the primary technical interface between project stakeholders, suppliers, and contractors.
Monitor engineering/project progress and proactively address risks, delays, or technical issues.
Support procurement activities by defining technical requirements, evaluating bids, and reviewing vendor documents.
Ensure compliance with industry standards, legal regulations, and internal quality, health, safety, and environmental (QHSE) policies.
Provide technical mentorship to junior engineers and support continuous improvement initiatives.
Participate in design reviews, risk assessments, HAZOPs, and other engineering evaluations.
Complete all tasks as directed by the manager and fulfill all assigned responsibilities.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, or related discipline)
PMP certification or equivalent is desirable
8+ years of relevant industry experience with steel manufacturing processes or similar heavy industries
Process Safety knowledge and experience of the requirements of a High Hazard Facility
5+ years of technical project management/engineering management experience
