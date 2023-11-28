Project Engineer
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Measurement and Analytics division is among the world leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Now we are looking for someone who wants to implement the customer functionality of the Stressometer system. Our cutting/edge product Stressometer is used for measuring and controlling the flatness in the metal sheets produced in cold rolling mills. In the role of Project Engineer, you will be reporting to Manager of Order Engineering and you will in the long run, also be working with project management and customer presentations.
In other words, you can expect varied tasks, technical and commercial, that will give you good opportunities to evolve.
Your responsibilities
Perform automation programming.
Assist project managers in technical reviews and documentation.
System and integration tests relevant to your engineering discipline.
Support commissioning engineers.
Participate in customer meetings.
Maintain and enhance customer satisfaction by providing excellent service at all stages of the project.
Your background
A Bachelor of Science in engineering, programming or equivalent.
Good computer skills and programming knowledge. Experience and knowledge of computer communication and automation.
Communication skills in Swedish. Knowledge in English, written and spoken alike.
Experience from rolling mills or other process industries, is meritorious.
Travelling, mainly international, occurs.
Due to our frequent interaction with customers, we see that you strive towards being comfortable presenting solutions and discussing the technical challenges our customers face.
As our new cooperate colleague, we believe that you reach agreed goals by working both structured and committed.
Furthermore, we think you are analytical and enjoy applying your theoretical knowledge in problem solving.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Niclas Helfridsson, +46 706 99 20 40, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Swedish engineers: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58, Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that the selection process is ongoing. The position can therefore be assigned before final application date which is January 5th, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
