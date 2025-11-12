Project Engineer - Station Control monitoring
2025-11-12
Are you passionate about solving complex technical challenges that truly make a difference?
Our client is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy for all. Throughout the world, they help keep our lights on, the factories running, and our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to improve your skills as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
HVDC Service, Base Services & Warranty department deals directly with the customers of our already commissioned sites to provide support and problem solving, for all issues related to the HVDC Stations SCADA / HMI, GWS, Cyber Security and IT Infrastructure.
Come and join a team of driven junior engineers and senior experts, and you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you. Your responsibilities
You will take ownership of the design, implementation, and verification of the Station control & monitoring layer in the substation which include OWS, GPS-clock, servers, gateways and communication protocol as Ethercat, IEC 101, 104, 61850 etc.
Interfacing with our existing customers to fault-trace issues and prepare technical solutions.
You design the technical solutions based on industry best practices ensuring a high quality and reusability is achieved.
Teamwork is an essential part of HVDC Service. You contribute with your positive and proactive mindset, as well as with your ability to create a good atmosphere in the team.
We're looking for an eager engineer and problem solver who realizes collaboration is key for success. You will be part of a team where they work together to support their customers all over the world. Many assignments consist of a customer site visit to implement and verify the solutions that the team design, which means travel globally is included in your daily work.
Your background
You hold a university degree in Computer Science. Experience in Cyber Security, grid industry, or equivalent experience from HMI, SCADA, or SQL is also relevant.
Having a strong interest in global travel and experiencing different cultures is beneficial.
Strong communication skills in English, competency in Swedish is also favorable
Why Join This is a great opportunity to work with world-leading HVDC technology in a role where collaboration, innovation, and technical depth go hand in hand. You'll face complex challenges, contribute to meaningful projects, and grow in a position that truly makes a difference in the global energy transition - whether you're taking your first step or the next one in your career.
If you find this position interesting, don't hesitate to send in your application right away! The selection process is ongoing.
Other Location: Ludvika Start: As soon as possible Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter.
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or disability.
