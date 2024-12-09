Project Coordinator
2024-12-09
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are on a digitalization journey using connectivity, remote monitoring and increased automation as tools to impact the Marine equipment and business. To fulfil the industry requirements, we are looking for a Project Coordinator to help us to drive the development and deployment of the services.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
*
Coordinate and follow up activities related with digital service projects.
*
Manage relations and communication with different stakeholders.
*
Provide insights and support the development of the digital space.
*
Deliver documentation with technical requirements for products and services development.
This position is based in Tumba and it is a temporary position for 12 months with the possibility for a permanent role.
Who you are
You are assertive and detail oriented. To succeed in this position, you are skilled at following different projects simultaneously and you are good at working in a team.
What you know
You hold a bachelor's degree in engineering, preferably within automation. Experience in digital services, analytics, automation and IOT is preferred. Proficiency in English is required.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies.
For further information, please contact:
Jimmie Karlsson, Global Sales and Technology Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46 730 780 482
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by January 20th, 2024, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-06
