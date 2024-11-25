Project Coordinator
Incluso AB Stockholm / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm i Stockholm
We are looking for a Project Coordinator for a global company in Södertälje, Stockholm (SE).
Assignment Scope
The Project Coordinator will support the Program Manager as part of the Project Management Office (PMO). This role is pivotal for driving program activities, ensuring effective communication among stakeholders, and preparing key materials for decision-making bodies.
Program Coordination
Responsible for joint programme meetings (together with programme lead)
Coordinate activities to ensure alignment with program milestones and deliverables
Facilitate collaboration across multiple teams
Develop and maintain program documentation, including budgets, schedules, and action plans.
Responsible for on-boarding new programme members
Stakeholder Engagement and Communication
Prepare and deliver presentations for key stakeholders, i.e. Steering Committee, Executive Board, and People & Culture Management.
Collect, analyse, and organize relevant data and insights to inform high-level decisions.
Ensure timely delivery of updates and materials for strategic meetings and workshops
Performance Goals
Ensure successful program execution by maintaining a clear overview of activities and progress
Enhance organizational readiness for transition
Contribute to the clients strategic growth by enabling effective decision-making and streamlined execution
Education
Preferable University degree in fields such as Business Administration or Project Management.
Language
Fluent in Swedish and English, both oral and written
Meriting
Strong project coordination experience, preferably in large-scale organizational change programs
Experience preparing high-quality presentations and materials for executive-level stakeholders
Ability to manage multiple priorities and adapt to evolving program needs
Strong understanding of strategic goals in a global organizational context
Proficiency in PowerPoint, Excel and Thinkcell
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Södertälje, Stockholm (SE). Start is in December, Six month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Stockholm Jobbnummer
9029215