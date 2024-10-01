Project Administrator to Eaton
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This is a consulting assignment lasting 12 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant for the company. There are good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.
About the company:
Eaton is a versatile company in electrical and power management, positioning itself in our global and collective transition to green and renewable energy. They provide energy-efficient solutions that help their customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. They are a technical leader in the global market.
In 2021, Eaton had a global revenue of $19.6 billion, with approximately 100,000 employees, and sells products to customers in over 175 countries.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Project Administrator, you will play a key role in coordinating a dedicated project, handling a wide range of tasks. Your primary duties include supporting the project manager and local service team with administrative tasks. These may involve ensuring processes are followed, logging and managing safety procedures, organizing safety training, and providing progress reports both internally and externally. You will also be responsible for handling time reports, ensuring they are accurate and submitted correctly.
You will work with an international team, with some colleagues on-site in Gävle and others based in Europe. The client you report to is also international.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• At least 3 years previous experience in a coordinating and administrative role, preferably within the construction or infrastructure industry
• Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office 365
• Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English
• Experience working in an international environment is a plus
To succeed in this role, you should have a structured approach to work and enjoy taking responsibility for your tasks in an administrative position. Since the role involves multiple points of contact, strong communication skills and a service-oriented mindset are essential. We are also looking for someone with a positive attitude who enjoys working independently as well as part of a team. Lastly, you understand the importance of attention to detail while keeping a clear overview.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Gävle
Salary: Upon agreement
