Project Administrator to Eaton

Do you have previous experience in administrative and coordinating roles? Are you also a structured and service-oriented person who enjoys a varied role? We are now looking for a Project Administrator for a project where you will have the opportunity to work in an international environment.
About the assignment
This is a consulting assignment starting at 6 months, with strong expectations of extension for up to one year depending on project development and performance. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant for Eaton.
About Eaton
Eaton is a versatile company in electrical and power management, positioning itself in our global and collective transition to green and renewable energy. They provide energy-efficient solutions that help their customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. They are a technical leader in the global market.
In 2021, Eaton had a global revenue of $19.6 billion, with approximately 100,000 employees, and sells products to customers in over 175 countries.
Job description
As a Project Administrator, you will play a key role in coordinating a dedicated project, handling a wide range of tasks. Your primary duties include supporting the project manager and local service team with administrative tasks. These may involve ensuring processes are followed, logging and managing safety procedures, organizing safety training, and providing progress reports both internally and externally. You will also be responsible for handling time reports, ensuring they are accurate and submitted correctly.
The role requires strong organizational skills, excellent communication abilities, and a proactive mindset. You will work closely with project managers, site engineers, the local service team, EHS, documentation teams, and external partners. You will work with an international team, with some colleagues on-site in Gävle and others based in Europe. The client you report to is also international.
Education, experience and personal qualities
Minimum 3 years previous experience in a coordinating and administrative role, preferably within the construction or infrastructure industry
Upper secondary education within a technical field. Post-secondary education in a relevant technical area is considered an advantage
Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 (including advanced Excel functions such as Power Query, Pivot Tables, complex formulas, and integrations)
Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English
Experience from construction, infrastructure, or other project-based environments is a strong plus
To succeed in this role, you should have a structured approach to work and enjoy taking responsibility for your tasks in an administrative position. Since the role involves multiple points of contact, strong communication skills and a service-oriented mindset are essential. We are also looking for someone with a positive attitude who enjoys working independently as well as part of a team. Lastly, you understand the importance of attention to detail while keeping a clear overview.
Additional information
Start: As soon as possible
Location: Gävle
Salary: Upon agreement
We use a competency-based methodology in all recruitment processes to ensure unbiased selection. We also work with a rolling selection process, which means that the job posting will be closed once we have received enough applications. If you are considered for the role, we will contact you for an initial phone interview. Regardless of whether you progress further in the process or not, you will receive feedback on your application.
Do you have any questions? Please feel free to contact us! info@bravura.se
010-171 47 10
We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we operate a rolling selection process.
