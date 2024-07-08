Program manager
2024-07-08
Imagine being at the forefront of a groundbreaking journey. We are thrilled to announce a brand-new position within our Iveco Defense Vehicles department - the first of its kind in Sweden and only the second within our Swedish IDV team. But why should you consider this opportunity? Let's dive into the story.
Your Next Big Adventure Awaits
If you're currently navigating the defense or automotive industry, leading projects, this could be the pivotal next step in your career. So, what's in it for you? Here's the exciting part:
A Role with Impact and Variety
Our sales team has already secured the deal, and now it's your turn to shine. As our Program Manager, you'll oversee the entire journey - from the chassis arrive at the port to delivering the completed vehicle to our client. You'll be the linchpin, the go-to person in Sweden, ensuring seamless communication and coordination with clients, partners, and our dedicated team in Italy.
Leverage Your Leadership Skills
We're looking for someone with a proven track record in leading projects or program management. Your experience will be crucial in navigating the complexities of this role, ensuring that every aspect of the program runs smoothly and efficiently.
Skills and Attitudes We Value
Languages: Fluent in Swedish and English.
Education: MSc in Engineering, Economics, or a similar field.
Knowledge: Expertise in product development, statistics, and analytical methods. Strong skills in logistics planning
Travel and Connection
This role isn't just about sitting behind a desk. You'll travel to Italy to meet the rest of our dynamic team and visit clients across Sweden. Your main base will be a mix of home office and our partner's location in Hörby, offering you flexibility and a change of scenery.
Shape Your Role
Since this is a new position, you'll have the unique opportunity to shape and define it. Your insights and innovations will directly influence how we operate, making your mark on our future.
Who are we?
IDV, a brand of Iveco Group, is dedicated to delivering innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide. The company manufactures specialist logistic, protected, and armoured vehicles in its facility in Bolzano in Northern Italy, as well as marketing IVECO's full commercial range, adapted as necessary to meet the demands of the military user. In consequence, IDV has a full range of vehicles to meet a broad spectrum of defense applications.
Your application
Does it sound interesting? Applications for the position are handled on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to submit your application today.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Heidrun Thorsteinsdottir, recruiter, on phone: +45 22 34 66 57.
