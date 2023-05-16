Program Controller - Variable Cost Control
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Cars - Driving Change Together
Volvo Cars' continued growth is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your expertise and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
#LI-RC100
Program Controller - Variable Cost Control
Gothenburg, Sweden
Want to join us on our exciting journey?
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by innovating to make people's lives less complicated. We offer you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in a company with unique opportunities to grow and make a true difference.
Business Finance at Strategy & Program Management (S&PM) is responsible for securing the profitability of our future and existing products and services - Controlling costs within all areas across Engineering & Operations (E&O). We are looking for talented people with a positive mindset to join this department!
As a Program Controller, you will be able to both create, develop and influence the direction of your daily work. You will work closely with all clusters in a cross-functional environment and play an important role in contributing to the overall profitability of Volvo Cars.
What you'll do:
Together with all operational and financial sides across E&O, you will be controlling Total Variable Cost and Investments connected to developing our products, both in new Vehicle Programs and Model Year upgrades. You will be responsible for consolidating and controlling Variable cost, Vendor Tooling and Facility investments within new vehicle programs and model year upgrades, and will break down, distribute and control cost targets together with the Program Business controllers.
You will contribute and work actively in making vehicle decisions that enable the team to achieve their material cost and investment targets, and also actively work with controllers across E&O in matters of content balancing and Material Cost bandwidth, to achieve cost targets, contributing to a profitable product both at launch but also over time.
You will create presentations and reports for different decision forums in collaboration with the Technical Project team and the Program Business side, contributing to the fostering of a business orientated mind-set by providing financial expertise and putting cost into a context. You will also develop principles, processes and tools to improve the controlling agenda.
What you'll bring:
We believe you have a Bachelor's degree in business administration, economics, engineering or similar. We are looking for people with either finance experience or people with direct experience in product development or preferably both. In your career you have obtained solid business acumen with very good analytical skills. To be successful in this role it's important that you can understand, interpret and communicate financial information in a contextual and visual manner. Also, we are looking for strong leadership skills in areas of business acumen, integrity, drive for results, teamwork and communication, and you are fluent in written and spoken English.
As a person you have a curious and holistic approach and ability to see potential in new business opportunities. We are working in a cross-functionally environment, which you feel comfortable in and you feel inspired and motivated to help the organizations to improve their financial processes and decisions. With that comes social skills and a willingness to share knowledge, as well as the ability to work proactively and with a positive attitude.
Learn more and apply:
Is this you? Kindly apply for this position with your CV in English, through our jobs portal by no later than 16th May 2023, but selections will be running continuously so don't delay with your application. If you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process, please contact recruiter Roza Cizek at roza.cizek@volvocars.com
.
Warm welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63875-41594090". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Roza Cizek 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7787324