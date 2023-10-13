Prognostics Product Manager
2023-10-13
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Dive into advanced engineering in a supportive environment, pushing future technologies while prioritizing customer uptime. Harness skills from AI to App Development. Collaborate cross-functionally and as a Product Manager, shape solutions for maintenance, fleet management, and more within Volvo Group. Grow with us!
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Product Management is responsible for defining and supporting the building of solutions that meet customer needs over the solution's lifecycle. The product manager collaborates with a wide range of people to identify and define customer needs, understand the context, and develop the Vision, Roadmap, and Features required to meet these needs. The product manager defines the Objectives and coordinates the Agile Product Owners to achieve business value.
In this role, you will interact with stakeholders in the Volvo Group brands to define solutions impacting maintenance planning, service contracts, fleet management, and circular economy.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Visionary Leadership: Own and define the roadmap for our Prognostics ART solutions, aligning them with Truck Brands' goals, ensuring their realization, and leading the charge to bring them to life.
Team Coordination: Set clear priorities for agile teams, collaborating closely with agile Product Owners in the sub-streams to meet overarching business objectives.
Strategic Collaboration: Engage with various internal streams and solution trains to develop the required functionality cohesively. Alongside the Architect, collaborate with the IT department, ensuring our solutions are effectively deployed, maintained, and aligned with the latest technology trends.
Product Oversight: Regularly evaluate and ensure our solutions' performance and overall health over their lifecycle.
Be Part of the Leadership Team: Supporting with topics such as competence development, quality, and performance improvement.
WHO ARE YOU?
Do you dream big? We do, too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
1. Educational Background: A bachelor's or master's in engineering or business complemented by experience in Data Science and DevOps.
2. Automotive Expertise: Deep insight into the automotive aftermarket and evolving trends in the automotive service market.
3. Leadership: Previous experience as a Product Manager, Project Manager or Product Owner. Exhibit initiative, strategic vision, and effective execution with a can-do attitude.
4. Agile and Data-Driven: Mastery of the Agile working method and experience leveraging data insights.
5. Team Player with Strong Communication: Thrive in new situations and interactions, showcasing excellent communication skills to align and inspire stakeholders.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Wellbeing First: We prioritize your health and well-being, ensuring a balanced work-life approach and a supportive environment that values every team member.
Be Part of Our Dynamic Team: Join our evolving team, where every member plays a crucial role in shaping our future. Experience the excitement of growth and innovation firsthand.
Voice Your Ideas: We're not just open to new ideas; we thrive on them. Your insights and innovations are welcomed and integral to our collective success. Embrace a space where your creativity is celebrated and impactful.
This position is preferably located in Gothenburg, but could also be located in Lyon.
READY FOR THE NEXT MOVE?
Join us for a cup of coffee or a call. We'll discuss how we can help each other on our journey together. Apply today and connect with me on LinkedIn: Leo Petrin. For questions please contact me, leo.petrin@volvo.com
