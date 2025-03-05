Professor/Head of Subject of Cyber-Physical Systems
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Luleå University of Technology is seeking a professor and head of subject who is eager to drive the development of Cyber-Physical Systems - a key component in the future digital and connected world. We are at the forefront of a technological revolution where autonomous systems, distributed networks, and AI-driven solutions are transforming how we interact with our environment. As a professor in this field, you will have a unique opportunity to lead pioneering research and education, contributing to both scientific advancements and industrial applications.
Subject description
Cyber-Physical Systems encompass integrated software, electronics hardware, and application architecture within connected devices and distributed systems. The research aims to create secure, autonomous and developable solutions that interact with each other and their surroundings, from the edge to the cloud.
Duties
The position as professor/head of subject also includes an overall responsibility to lead and develop the subject, which comprises research and first-, second- and third-cycle education. The professor/head of subject also has a particular responsibility to ensure the funding of the activities and for contacts with the wider community. An important task is to build a strong research subject where doctoral students, staff and students grow.
Qualifications
Qualified for an employment as a professor is someone who has demonstrated both research expertise and teaching expertise. As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise.
To meet the requirements for an employment as a professor, the applicant:
• must be prominent within their subject area and therein present scientific activities of high international standards demonstrating a clear progress in terms of quality,
• must have produced a total scientific output that must be equivalent, in terms of quantity, to at least three doctoral theses including the doctoral thesis,
• must demonstrate academic leadership through, among other things:
• experience of research-related commissions of trust such as subject specialist, external reviewer and/or member of an examining committee;
• experience of leading research projects;
• experience of applying for and being granted, as the main applicant and in competition, external funding for research projects;
• experience of internal missions at the University;
• experience of educational leadership;
• must have experience of supervising doctoral students and, unless there are exceptional reasons, must have been the principal supervisor for at least one doctoral student for the entire period from admission to doctoral degree;
• must demonstrate pedagogical expertise through proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development;
• must demonstrate the ability to collaborate with the wider community by means of, among other things:
• making new knowledge available to the wider community,
• incorporating societal needs into educational and/or research contexts.
In addition to the qualification requirements for professors, emphasis must be placed on leadership skills when recruiting a professor/head of subject. These skills are demonstrated in, among others
• experience of line management responsibility and staff development
• self-knowledge and capacity to reflect on their own leadership experience
• experience of budget responsibility or other financial responsibilities.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria are applied for the position:
• research expertise
• teaching expertise
• ability to lead and develop operations
• other assessment criteria
Additional assessment criteria (evaluated in descending order):
• Ability to secure external research and development funding
• Skill in developing and leading activities and personnel within the university
• Ability to collaborate with the surrounding society
• Ability to communicate research and development work
• Administrative proficiency relevant to the subject area and the duties included in the position
Information
The employment is permanent and based in Luleå. Start date as agreed.
For further information about the position, please contact Head of Department Niklas Lehto, +46 920-492085, niklas.lehto@ltu.se
Union representatives: SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
and OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below and attach the requested application documents including diplomas (certified and translated into Swedish or English), pedagogical self-reflection and publications, etc. We prefer that applicants follows the Instructions for applicants. Note that the applicant 's educational qualifications should be particularly documented. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Final day to apply: May 31, 2025
