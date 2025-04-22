Production Engineer(PL3)/ Swedish / Karlskoga
2025-04-22
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Are you passionate about production processes, efficiency, and hands-on technical support? We are currently seeking a Produktionstekniker with a strong focus on manual assembly and electronics integration. In this role, you'll support both production preparation and ongoing improvement of our manufacturing processes. You'll be a vital part of the interface between product development and the factory floor-ensuring that everything runs smoothly, safely, and efficiently.
Key Responsibilities:
Carry out production technical preparation for manual assembly operations, including electronic components.
Create and manage operations lists, production times, and product structures within our ERP system (IFS).
Develop and maintain assembly instructions and supporting documentation for production staff.
Provide technical training and support to assembly technicians and operators.
Identify and implement process, method, and layout improvements to enhance production efficiency.
Act as a technical contact point within the production team, ensuring smooth communication and high-quality execution.
Requirements:
Experience in production engineering, particularly with manual assembly involving electronics.
Skilled in using ERP systems, preferably IFS, for production planning and structure management.
Proven ability to create clear work instructions and process documentation.
Comfortable providing on-the-job training and daily support to production teams.
Knowledge of lean manufacturing principles and continuous improvement methodologies.
Strong communication and documentation skills in Swedish.
Swedish citizenship required due to security clearance requirement
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
