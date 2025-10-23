Production Electrician to Candela
2025-10-23
Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. At Candela, we're not just building boats, we're shaping the future of sustainable marine transportation. If you're passionate about innovation and want to be part of a team that's making real impact, this is your chance. We're now looking for Production Electricians to support Candela's exciting growth journey. Join us and help power the next generation of electric vessels!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world.
Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work with cutting-edge electric vessel technology and see your impact in action - including test rides for newcomers
• A diverse and ambitious team of 50+ nationalities, united by innovation, kindness, and a shared mission
• A collaborative culture where we solve challenges together, improve processes, and have fun along the way
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work in the electrical workshop with pre- and final-assembly of in-house designed electrical components
• Work in the boats with installation of electrical components and cables
• Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement
• Working closely with manufacturing engineering and following guidelines and work instructions given by the company
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Technical education in the electrical field or equivalent experience
• Experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of electrical and testing tools
• Read and understand electrical schematics/drawings - we need you to be fully autonomous when reading schematics
• Be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on as well as working within tight spaces
• Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from the boating, automatic systems, machine, or automotive industry
• Experience working with both low and high voltage electrical systems
To be successful in the role we belive that you have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to stay focused by being organized and well structured. You enjoy interacting with people with a wide range of backgrounds and experience and have the ability to motivate and achieve results through others. And most importantly, you think the products we are developing and producing are really cool!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
