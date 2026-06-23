Production Assembler
Icomera AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
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At Icomera, we build technology that keeps people connected while they're on the move. Every day, our solutions deliver fast, reliable internet and digital services on trains, trams, buses, and coaches - supporting millions of passengers across the world.
Are you a hands-on, detail-oriented person with an interest in technology? We are now looking for a Production Assembler to join our team in Gothenburg and play a key role in ensuring high-quality product deliveries to our customers.
Job type: Full-time
Workplace conditions: On-site
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
About the Role
As our Production Assembler, you will be responsible for configuring and assembling customized products prior to shipment. This is a crucial role in our operations, ensuring that each delivery meets customer-specific requirements and is completed on time.
Icomera build our own Routers, Switches, Access Points etc. You will work independently within a structured environment, following clear instructions and work orders while maintaining a high level of accuracy and efficiency.
Key responsibilities
Assemble and configure products based on customer-specific requirements
Complete and manage work orders in a timely manner
Work with a variety of hardware such as routers, switches, and access points
Perform quality checks and ensure all configurations follow instructions
Report completed work in relevant systems (e.g., SAP)
Maintain a clean and organized production workspace
Handle both large batch orders and smaller, varied assignments
Requirements
Completed secondary education (upper secondary school or equivalent)
Fluency in Swedish (spoken and written)
A responsible, self-driven, and meticulous approach to work
Interest in technology and willingness to learn
Basic computer skills
The following skills we see as meritorious:
Experience working with ERP systems (e.g., SAP)
Familiarity with Linux environments
Experience with hardware assembly or electronics
Forklift license (A)
Knowledge of ESD handling and tool calibration
Who You Are
You are a reliable and self-driven person who takes ownership of your work and approaches tasks with a high level of care and attention to detail. You feel comfortable working independently while following structured processes and instructions. With a natural curiosity for technology, you are eager to learn and develop your skills further. You are flexible and able to adapt to varying workloads and tasks, and you bring a positive attitude and strong work ethic as a valued team player.
Our Offer
Health is important – we offer a comprehensive health promotion package to our employees
Electrical bike lease agreement via net salary deduction
ITP Pension and collective bargaining agreement
A social work environment – board game nights, after works, seasonal parties... The list goes on!
Practical details:
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment.
We conduct reference checks and background checks as a standard procedure for all final candidates across all recruitment processes.
Icomera is an employer with a collective agreement with TechSverige. If you have questions to our local union representatives, you may contact them at unionen@icomera.com
or saco@icomera.com
.
About Icomera:
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
for further information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icomera AB
(org.nr 556572-2864)
Exportgatan 1 B (visa karta
)
422 46 HISINGS BACKA Arbetsplats
Icomera AB Jobbnummer
9975767