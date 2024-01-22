Product Support Manager - SGT 800
Product Support Manager SGT 800
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Product Support Manager within the Product Life Cycle organization of MGT products, you have a responsibility to monitor the SGT-800 fleet to ensure that product issues are identified, addressed, efficient resolved and communicated to our customers. You will be part of the product team for close collaboration regards handling and communication of technical issues and expertise sharing.
By handling product issues of the gas turbine thru the whole engine life, you will gain an extended technical know-how of different systems and operational experience of the SGT-800. You will also develop on how to communicate challenging technical topics in the best possible way!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Analyze the product and fleet performance from a reliability and risk perspective. Align a common product priority list within product team and follow-up responsibility.
* Ensure that generic design issues are addressed within R&D and follow up that solutions and fleet modification are released within agreed target date to minimize product risk and customer impact.
* Attend Product Safety Board meeting. Identify and lead development of immediate mitigation actions, prepare and coordinate review of the external communication bulletins.
* Take ownership of and maintain an updated product and fleet issue and risk list and report to stakeholders.
* Prepare communication material for product status and ongoing generic investigations and present both internally and in customer meetings.
* Site visit if needed with regards of product investigation and customer contact. Provide technical support in customer meetings for major product issues.
What You Bring
* A technical interest, with a bachelor or master's engineering degree or equivalent work experience
* Multiyear experience from a gas turbine technical function with an extended general gas turbine knowledge, preferable from SGT-800 or working experience similar roles in other industrial businesses.
* Good communication skills are required, and you are comfortable to prepare, present and discuss technical topics both internal and external.
* Previous experience from customer communication is highly beneficial.
* Confident in taking own responsibility and handle technical questions independently or with support of a large internal contact network from different areas.
* English language is fluent and good Swedish language skills.
About the Team
The SGT-800 Product Support department is in the Product Life Cycle organization within MGT. The PLC organization is responsible for providing technical support and ensuring that we maintain a high reliability for our gas turbines during the whole lifecycle. To support our continuously growing gas turbine fleet, the SGT-800 team are expanding with several new positions!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation. Ersättning
