Product Security Technology Development Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-03-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Part of this is enabling our partners to create solutions with a high degree of cyber security. We are looking forward to advance this field within our industry. Our success is largely due to highly skilled staff and out strong culture. Join our team and together we will move the boundaries of technology. We are looking for a System Security and Embedded Technology Development Engineer to join our Core Technologies - Systems team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
As part of the Core Technologies - Systems (CTS) team you will be working together with people across the entire Axis organization in order to ensure our ability to deliver new and exciting products and solutions to help make the world a smarter and safer place.
Advances in fields such as AI, Cloud Computing and IoT are rapidly changing how our products are developed, used and integrated with other systems. Understanding the opportunities and challenges associated with these technologies is a central part of our mission to empower both Axis engineers and our customers to outperform the competition.
What you'll do here as Product Security Technology Development Engineer
Working with next generation systems often means combining a diverse set of tools and components, requiring a willingness to adapt, experiment and learn from success as well as failure. An ability to pass on what you have learned and demonstrate the use of your work is also key, as is the ability to working together with experts in other fields to develop solutions involving many types of products.
Although this role will not exclusively focus on cyber security technology, prior knowledge of this type of technology is considered a merit. This area will be a big part of your work and you will have lots of opportunities to develop expertise together with your colleagues. Typical assignments include investigations of security aspects of systems and IoT technology, specification of security functionality for our SoC development and application of developing specification to Axis IoT ecosystem. As part of these assignments you will develop proof-of-concept implementations diving deep into the technology and create working prototypes. Part of your work will also be practical embedded implementation work assisting product development projects ranging from embedded development including SecureOS in C & Rust to client and cloud development in Python, GO and C#. While we in no way expect you to be an expert in all of these areas, we do believe that you are a skilled and interested programmer willing to learn new language and technology on the job. Experience of implementation of security standards or working with security standards organisations such as IETF is considered a merit.
Who are we looking for?
For this role we believe you have either a technical master's degree or a Ph.D. As part of the CTS team you will have an opportunity to push the boundaries of system technology while developing your own skills together with the team. We also believe that you are motivated by working with future technology that will be used in products 3-5 years from now
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Fredrik Hertzberg at +46 46 272 18 00. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-123311". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9816449