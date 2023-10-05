Product Planner
2023-10-05
Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. For more than a century Tiger of Sweden has stood for style with purpose, dressing men and women for whom true style is about the confidence to be themselves.
We are currently seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Product Planner to join our team. If you have a passion for fashion, exceptional analytical skills, and the ability to thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES
As a Product Planner, your primary responsibility will be to forecast and advise on inventory levels within our Collection and never out-of-stock (SSP) inventory across TM and TW. You will play a crucial role in optimizing inventory management while ensuring the timely delivery of our products to customers.
Main responsibilities
SSP (Never Out-of-Stock) Responsibilities:
• Collaborate closely with the Production, Buying & Merchandising, and Sales Analysts teams.
• Continually assess SSP stock and demand based on sales figures and market needs.
• Maintain an optimum level of inventory to maximize product supply while avoiding overstock situations.
• Evaluate data collected by Sales Analysts to suggest additions or removals of styles/options in the SSP program.
• Work with Buying & Merchandising and Product teams to implement changes in the SSP program.
Collection Responsibilities:
• Partner with the Production Assistant to manage timelines for bulk bookings based on vendor T&As (Timelines and Action Plans).
• Ensure that bulk RM (Raw Material) booking deadlines are highlighted in advance to facilitate accurate data compilation by Buying & Merchandising.
• Review estimates against final buy figures and collaborate with the Product Director, Buying & Merchandising, and Fabric functions to ensure on-time delivery of customer orders.
• Monitor plans versus budgets to ensure purchases align with budgetary constraints and adhere to sign-off processes.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications, experience, and skills
• Solid experience working within a similar position in FMCG / retail sector.
• Experience in inventory and demand planning.
• Experience in Supply Chain in the fashion industry.
• Advanced experience with DRP/MRP software, ideally in A3 and PDM systems.
• Ability to analyze and create detailed demand and supply reports.
• Excellent communication skills, fluency in English written and spoken.
TOOLS & SYSTEMS
• Microsoft Office, especially Excel
• ERP system (Infor M3)
• A3 (planning tool)
• PDM / PLM systems
• SAP Business Objects or Other Business Intelligence Tools
ABOUT YOU
• Excellent communication skills and understanding of supply chain (especially forecasting, demand planning, and production)
• Organized with the ability to juggle priorities.
• Driven with a commercial mindset.
• Analytical and problem-solver
• Utmost attention to detail
• Dynamic and Self-Motivated
• Team player with a positive attitude
The position is based in Stockholm at our Head Office and is a full-time position. If this sound like a perfect fit for you? Please don't hesitate to apply by submitting a CV and Personal Letter in English.
