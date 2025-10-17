Product Owner Terminations
2025-10-17
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 6,000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.3 billion in 2024. We connect a greener world.www.nkt.com
Shape advancements in high-voltage cable terminations
Do you want to contribute to high-voltage technology innovations that support a greener environment?
As Product Owner for Cable Terminations at NKT, you will lead the strategic development of one of the most technically advanced and strategically important accessories in our portfolio. This is a unique opportunity to combine technical skills with strategic product ownership in a global company at the forefront of the green transition.
Coordinate product strategy for high-voltage terminations
Cable Terminations are a critical component in NKT's high-voltage systems, demanding precision and durability. A Termination connects the ends of a cable system to electrical equipment, such as converter stations, transformers, switchgear or overhead lines. NKT continuously develop the termination portfolio to meet future electrical, mechanical and environmental requirements.
As Product Owner, you will be responsible for the long-term roadmap for Terminations, ensuring our portolio remain at the forefront of performance and sustainability.
You will define product strategies, aligning development efforts with business goals, and acting as the central knowledge hub for Terminations - both internally and externally. Your work will directly shape how NKT advances technology while contributing to a greener energy future.
In additional, your responsibilities will be to:
• Develop and maintain a multi-year product roadmap for Terminations
• Act as gatekeeper in R D projects, ensuring specifications and scope match strategic direction
• Collaborate closely with engineering teams, other product owners and cross-functional stakeholders
• Build relationships with third-party vendors and partners
• Collect, structure and safeguard distributed knowledge related to Terminations
You will be part of a cross-functional team and report to Sr. Manager Accessories Engineering.
The role is based in Karlskrona, with limited travel expected.
Experienced and collaborative with technical curiosity
We are looking for a structured and analytical individual who thrives in a collaborative environment.
You enjoy working with complex systems and are curious about new technologies. Skilled communication abilities are essential to align stakeholders and manage progress across functions. We also believe that you have an ability to translate technical insights into strategic decisions.
Additional, your CV include:
• Experience in product ownership or product management in a technical industry
• Understanding of high-voltage systems or similar products
• Skilled in translating technical knowledge into strategic direction
• Experience working with cross-functional teams and agile methods
• Degree in engineering or related field
Power the green transition through product innovation
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
At NKT, you'll join a collaborative and forward-thinking team where your ideas and expertise are valued. We offer opportunities for professional growth, international collaboration, and the chance to work with cutting-edge technology in a company driving the green energy transition. You'll be part of a culture that encourages innovation, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2025-11-16. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow - Welcome to NKT!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16
