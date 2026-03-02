Product Owner
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-03-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Product Owner Fire Detection Panel Team
The Fire Detection Panel team is part of R&D and is responsible for developing next-generation Fire Detection Panels, including both hardware and software applications. Our panels interact with distributed sensor networks in buildings and integrate with building management systems to deliver reliable, safety-critical insights.
About the Role
We are looking for a Product Owner who brings clarity, customer focus, and technical leadership to our Embedded Systems team. In this role, you will enable the team to deliver high-quality, compliant, and reliable fire-safety solutions by translating customer and regulatory needs into actionable technical requirements.
You will collaborate closely with Product Management and guide a multidisciplinary engineering team working across hardware, firmware, and embedded software. With a hands-on approach, you ensure that decisions are grounded in technical feasibility, system architecture, and real-world performance expectations-always with purpose, accountability, and impact.
Key Responsibilities
Product Vision & Roadmap
Co-create the product roadmap with Offer Management to ensure alignment between customer needs, technology capabilities, and regulatory and quality expectations.
Help the team understand the "why" behind priorities to create shared purpose and clarity.
Backlog & Requirements Management
Translate system-level and regulatory requirements into clear user stories, technical requirements, and acceptance criteria.
Prioritize the backlog to maximize customer value, safety, and long-term platform sustainability.
Collaborate with the team to estimate, refine, and plan work across hardware and software development cycles.
Technical Collaboration
Work closely with system architects to support architectural decisions, assess feasibility, and manage technical risk and technical debt.
Engage in design reviews, test strategy discussions, and field validation activities when needed.
Foster a culture of mastery and continuous learning within the team.
Stakeholder Communication
Act as a trusted link between engineering, Quality, Manufacturing, and Product stakeholders.
Communicate progress, risks, dependencies, and trade-offs transparently to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Ensure that customer, safety, and compliance requirements are understood and consistently embedded into development work.
Embedded Delivery Execution
Support sprint ceremonies, system integration testing, firmware release coordination, and retrospectives.
Together with Program Management, ensure that features are tested, validated, and compliant with internal and external safety standards.
Drive continuous improvement in ways of working to help the team deliver with agility, ownership, and measurable impact.
Qualifications
Required
3+ years of experience as a Product Owner, Systems Engineer, or similar role in embedded systems, hardware-software integration, or IoT.
Demonstrated collaboration skills and strong communication abilities.
Solid understanding of embedded platforms, microcontrollers, RTOS, firmware development, and system-level constraints.
Experience collaborating with multidisciplinary engineering teams across hardware, firmware, software, and testing.
Strong requirement-writing skills and proven ability to break down complex topics into clear, actionable work.
Familiarity with agile practices adapted to mixed hardware/software environments.
Preferred
Degree in electrical engineering, computer engineering, mechatronics, or similar.
Experience working with safety-critical systems.
Hands-on experience with hardware bring-up, board validation, or embedded QA.
Understanding of configuration management and version control processes for embedded releases.
What We Offer You
A key role in shaping the future of embedded platforms and next-generation fire-safety systems.
Close collaboration with highly skilled engineers across multiple disciplines.
Meaningful work with high reliability, performance, and safety expectations.
A modern, inclusive workplace where you can grow technically and take on increasing responsibility.
A culture grounded in our core values-where purposeful work, trust, collaboration, and continuous improvement are the norm.
Did we get you inspired?
Please submit your application soonest. We will fulfill the position as soon as the suitable candidate has been found. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
Mobilvägen 10 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Arbetsplats
Schneider Electric Lund Jobbnummer
9770157