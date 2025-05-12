Product Owner
2025-05-12
Ready for a new challenge? We offer:
Flexible & autonomous teams, built upon trust. Together, we decide how to win. We trust, assume the best in others, and respect the individual, which we believe is the foundation of our great engineering culture. Our teams consistently score high in motivation and engagement measurements. We believe in close collaboration and communication, within and outside of the team. New challenges and personal growth. We live by our entrepreneurial spirit, this means taking risks, identifying opportunities and always seeking new solutions. A passionate and fun culture. We are passionate about our work and believe that having lots of fun is essential for both creativity and success. Welcome to a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a lot of fun and exciting activities going on including hackathons, team activities, company trips and board game nights. A stable and global industry-leader based in Stockholm, expanding and scaling to new markets! We're in a great position to drive success and seize new opportunities, our international customer base is constantly growing and so is our product. With the support of our new owners, we are making moves to expand into new markets, setting a clear course for growth in 2025. Constantly evolving tech and modern tooling. Our creative management platform serves 500+ million impressions every day (with a record of over 1 billion). We are constantly looking to improve our product and tech. Do you have ideas on how we can scale even faster? Bring them on! Are you + Bannerflow = true?
We are seeking an experienced and driven Product Owner to join one of our agile feature teams. In this role, you will break down the product vision and roadmap into actionable deliverables, taking full ownership of the backlog. You will prioritize and prepare user stories with clear acceptance criteria to guide your development team. Collaboration is key, and you will work closely with cross-functional teams, other Product Owners, and Engineering Managers. Your contribution will be vital in fostering a highly efficient and motivated team where everyone feels a strong sense of purpose. Additionally, you will serve as the voice of the customer and domain expert within your area, ensuring that development aligns with user needs and expectations. You will contribute to key product metrics, such as feature adoption and usage, to measure the impact of your work and guide future development. Furthermore, you will share best practices through support articles, onboarding presentations, and tips, driving adoption and usage of your features.
So, what are we looking for?
3+ years of experience working with software products, ideally within a SaaS environment, with additional experience in the advertising industry being a plus.
A strong sense of ownership and personal drive to create impactful products.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, you thrive in a team environment and know how to bring people together to achieve great things.
Experience in managing backlogs and making tough product decisions while balancing innovation and speed.
A passion for understanding user needs and translating them into effective solutions.
An ability to navigate a rapidly changing environment, staying adaptable and proactive.
At Bannerflow, we live by our values of Passion, Collaboration, and Challenge. As a Product Owner, you'll help us continue to revolutionize the Ad Tech industry through cutting-edge technology and product excellence. You'll also get to enjoy our fun and engaging culture with activities like padel tournaments, webinars, Friday beers, and Level-up Hackathons. We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. If you're ready to take your career to the next level and be a part of our exciting journey, we want to hear from you! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242) Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Kontakt
Linnea Winsnes Sunnemark linnea.winsnes@bannerflow.com
9334885