Product Owner - Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
As a Product Owner within IT4IT, you serve as a key link between stakeholders, business strategy, IT strategy, and the day-to-day execution of the development team.
You contribute to the product vision with a strong emphasis on user-centricity. The role involves defining and prioritizing work, maintaining a clear and tactical product backlog, and guiding the team in balancing trade-offs. You ensure a customer-oriented approach and take responsibility for follow-up and clear communication of outcomes.
The product in focus is primarily an internal tool designed to support traceability in line with frameworks such as ITIL and ITSM, while also addressing needs from a development and IT project management perspective.
Facilitating smooth integration between business and IT to develop digital solutions that truly meet user needs and deliver tangible value.
• Optimized for cost-effectiveness * Built with security as a foundation * Designed around user experience and usability The role is based at Solna (onshore presence, approximately 60% onsite), collaborating with a distributed team based in Sweden and partially in India. Experience: We're looking for someone with at least 5 years of relevant experience in product ownership or a similar role.
1- Product Vision You should be confident in:
• Identifying and clearly explaining user problems and business needs * Breaking down strategy into concrete tasks that create real value * Communicating the bigger picture (the product vision) clearly to your team * Listening to the development team's input, understanding their technical constraints, and helping balance priorities and trade-offs * Supporting the team to stay aligned with the vision, while being open to change when needed
This role requires a good balance of strategic thinking and hands-on collaboration with your team. 2- Decision Making
You should be comfortable:
• Making well-informed decisions about what features to prioritize and how to handle development challenges * Weighing risks, costs, and trade-offs when planning product work * Reviewing and learning from outcomes to improve future decisions and influence product direction 3- Stakeholder Management
You'll need to:
• Work effectively with different stakeholders, even in complex setups * Collaborate with both business and technical teams to achieve successful results for users and the organization * Support larger strategic initiatives by identifying opportunities for collaboration and keeping everyone aligned across teams, markets, and services 4- Leadership
You should be able to:
• Guide and support the development team, creating an environment built on trust and continuous learning * Encourage team members to take ownership and grow * Act as a connector-bringing people together across different teams and departments to collaborate effectively
5- User-Centric Mindset
We're looking for someone who:
• Actively listens to and analyzes user feedback * Keeps the user's needs at the heart of product decisions * Promotes a team culture that focuses on delivering real value to the end user or customer-and consistently follows up to ensure this value is achieved Nice-to-have qualifications:
• Understanding of the Atlassian ecosystem and its products * Relevant certifications like Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) or Atlassian Certified Professional (ACP) * Experience applying UX design practices such as creating wireframes and prototypes * Familiarity with DevOps tools and processes, especially CI/CD pipelines * Hands-on experience with ITSM tools beyond Atlassian-e.g., ServiceNow or BMC Remedy * Knowledge of cloud platforms, especially Azure, and how they connect with Atlassian tools * Solid grasp of ITSM concepts and frameworks, such as ITIL * Practical experience using and managing Atlassian tools, especially Jira and Confluence * Background in Agile ways of working and collaborating in Agile teams * Swedish language skills (spoken and written) are a strong plus Start Date & Application:
Start of the assignment: 18-Aug-2025 End of the assignment: 04-Sep-2026 Deadline: 13-Jun-2025 Location: Solna Contact Person: 0790 062 711 Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus areas are Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility needed to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player in the market, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With offices in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us a natural partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517) Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
9379688