Product Owner - Product Information Management
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Datajobb / Nacka Visa alla datajobb i Nacka
2025-08-29
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
As a Product Owner PIM, your mission is to secure that Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Business area has an industry leading PIM (Product Information Management) and PIPE system, following best practices, delivering consistent data and thereby excellent customer experience. You lead the PIM development team, secure effective and efficient development of a state-of-the-art future proof system. You ensure and align consistency of data both in internal and external channels. You also have the technical responsibility for our implementations of the PIM and PIPE applications as well as the related integrations.
You work closely with the Smart Portal and Salesforce teams as well as the extended Digital Sales & Marketing team, to ensure that improvements in the applications are aligned with the application roadmaps and strategies of related teams and platforms.
To succeed, you will need
At least 3 years of experience from working with Inriver PIM, PIPE and integrations to source systems
Deep technical competence in PIM, PIPE and the Smart Portal IT landscape to ensure top of the class online experience
Experience in stakeholder alignment
A strong understanding of modern technology enabling world-class digital customer experience
Ability to prioritize tasks and solve problems effectively in projects running in parallel
Flexibility to adopt and iterate strategies quickly based on changes in the market
Strong knowledge of best practices related to Inriver PIM
Strong competence in API testing through Postman
Knowledge in Azure infrastructure and components
Knowledge in SQL and Azure search database
MSC in Industrial management or the equivalent
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
In return, we offer
Culture of trust and accountability
Lifelong learning and career growth
Innovation powered by people
Comprehensive compensation and benefits
Health and well-being
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, allowing you to split your time between working remotely and being on-site in Stockholm, Sweden (SE).
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 19 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Jobbnummer
9483718