Product & Portfolio QA Engineer
Verisure Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2024-11-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Verisure is seeking a talented, innovative, passionate Portfolio QA Engineer. The role will be part of a growing and talented Technology Team and will report into the North Portfolio Field Quality Manager.
An opportunity for one analytical quality engineer to join our QA area in Malmö. With quality in mind, you'll drive the customer experience of Verisure's market-leading alarm and smart home solutions forward. In this role, you will collaborate with our development teams, product owners, and other stakeholders to ensure product quality within various types of R&D and IT projects. You get to initiate, drive and implement product quality processes within the organization along with continuously improving the processes. You will participate to implement definitions, benchmarks and KPIs related to product quality. You will be communicating and reporting status to various stakeholders internally and/or externally.
We will trust you to find the best ways to assure that our products' quality lives up to our high standards. You will be part of our skilled, curious and humble quality assurance team and report to our Quality Manager while working closely with development teams, product owners, and other stakeholders. We pride ourselves in having a great work-life balance, and our bright and open new office space is just a 5-minute walk from the Central Station, easily accessible and a great location.
About the Role:
At Verisure, we are committed to providing high-quality, reliable home security products that protect what matters most. As our Portfolio QA Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the continuous improvement of our product and service performance. This role offers a unique blend of quality assurance responsibilities and data-driven decision-making, making it ideal for professionals with a passion for both QA and data analytics.
Key Responsibilities:
* Data-Driven Decision Making: Analyze complex data sets using SQL and Power BI to uncover trends, understand performance metrics, and provide insights that drive product improvements and operational efficiency.
* Report Creation & Visualization: Develop comprehensive reports and dashboards that clearly communicate quality performance and trends to various stakeholders, ensuring transparency and data-driven action plans.
* Drive Continuous Improvement: Collaborate with cross-functional teams from R&D, IT, product owners and business operations to enhance the quality and performance of our products and services.
* Issue Identification & Prioritization: Leverage your analytical skills to identify and prioritize issues, assess their business impact, and formulate actionable solutions.
What We're Looking For:
* Analytical - knows how to work with data, ideally has worked with SQL and experience in using tools like Power BI or similar before. Can derive business impact from a technical issue.
* An interest in data science or analytics, with a background in math, statistics, or a similar field considered a strong plus.
* A strong sense of ownership and responsibility, with the ability to take charge of quality improvement initiatives.
* A passion for problem-solving and continuous improvement.
* A collaborative mindset and excellent communication skills, enabling you to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
* Experience in Quality Assurance is a bonus.
Strong fit with our Company DNA
* Passionate in Everything We Do: Our people have a sense of energy that is unmistakable, one that drives us to delight our customers and focus on creating impact quickly.
* Committed to Making a Difference: When we say we will do something; we deliver with excellence. We are accountable, focused and operate with discipline.
* Always Innovating: We believe that Innovation can be big or small; it's a continuous state of mind that inspires us to think differently and always make things better. We are risk takers and we learn continuously.
* Winning as a Team: Our people know that by leveraging one another's strengths, investing in and developing our team's capability and by collaborating well, we will win.
* With Trust & Responsibility: Operating with integrity is core to our success. We are humble, honest and value deep mastery and expertise. We do the right thing, always.
Does it sound interesting to you?
Please apply with your CV as well as a personal letter motivating why you find the position interesting as well as why you think you would be a good fit for it.
Applications are processed on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024090560". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
8997768