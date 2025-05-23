Product Marketing Manager
Wirelesscar Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-23
In this role, you'll help shape our direction by identifying emerging customer needs, refining our positioning, and driving successful market strategies.
WirelessCar's Journey
WirelessCar drives the future of mobility by connecting vehicles and developing cutting-edge digital services. We help leading brands-like Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, and Jaguar Land Rover-innovate, enhance mobility, and accelerate their digital transformation. Join us and shape the next era of automotive technology!
About the Assistance Services Solution Unit at WirelessCar
The Assistance Services solution unit at WirelessCar is on a mission to make mobility safer and more convenient through connected services like emergency call, breakdown assistance, and stolen vehicle tracking. You'll join a team of 6 motivated individuals, all working together to meet customer and market needs.
We're looking for a Product Marketing Manager!
We're seeking a commercially-minded Product Marketing Manager to evolve our offerings for both current customers and new markets. This hybrid role blends strategic product thinking with hands-on execution, ideal for someone who enjoys solving real-world customer problems and turning insights into valuable solutions.
You'll uncover customer needs and market opportunities through dialogue, competitive analysis, and trend exploration. Using these insights, you'll shape value propositions and influence product, pricing, and go-to-market strategies. In cooperation with cross-functional teams you'll guide the product future to align with customer expectations and business goals. Finally, you'll communicate our vision and offerings to both internal and external audiences to drive engagement and growth.
In this role, you'll report to the Head of Business within the Assistance Services unit.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment.
Involvement with services and products that drive safety and sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe that you bring
Are you a strategic, relationship-oriented, and results-driven marketer who can bring clarity and focus to a growing connected services portfolio? In this role, you'll use your strong communication skills to translate complex technical offerings into clear, compelling value for customers. You thrive in multicultural, global environments and bring a balance of strategic thinking and hands-on execution.
With experience in B2B product marketing or product management within tech-driven settings, you know how to guide teams, align stakeholders, and collaborate across product, marketing, and sales units globally. If you're familiar with services like emergency response, roadside assistance, or connected services, that's a strong advantage.
A university degree in a relevant field (e.g., business, marketing, engineering).
5+ years of experience in B2B product marketing, product management, or a similar role, with a focus on connected services.
Expertise in market research, customer messaging, and positioning.
A customer-first mindset and the ability to build and maintain relationships. across teams, regions, and cultures.
Experience in multicultural environments with sensitivity to global market needs.
A self-driven, results-oriented approach to navigating complex environments.
Fluency in English, both verbal and written. Additional language skills are a plus.
Location
Our preferred location for this role is Gothenburg, Sweden. However, we're open to strong candidates based in München, Germany.
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warm hearted people from all over the world.
Application Information
Are you passionate about making complex services clear and valuable for customers? Great! Please answer a few questions and upload your resume. We look forward to receiving your application! Last day to apply is: 2025-06-01.
Note! Before you apply:
Our company language is English so please write your application in English.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the destination Country - Sweden or Germany.
