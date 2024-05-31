Product Manager: Retail & Public Charging Network
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Kulturjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kulturjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
Energy Solutions is a pioneering business unit within Volvo Cars, offering innovative products and services in charging, energy management, and battery storage. We are establishing a connection between our vehicles, the lives of our customers, and society at large. By defining product strategies, forging key partnerships, and launching offerings globally, we are laying the groundwork for Volvo Cars' future success in electrified mobility.
What's in it for you
Charging infrastructure plays a crucial role in driving the adoption of electric vehicles. It is not just about providing convenient charging solutions for our customers, but also enabling our retailers to seamlessly sell and support electric vehicles operations. Further it is about creating commercial opportunities around charging, battery storage solutions and other distributed energy resources to serve current and future business partners.
As a Product Manager, you will play a vital role in shaping our global retail and public charging strategy, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deploy comprehensive solutions. If you thrive in a dynamic, global environment and are passionate about implementing large scale charging projects, we invite you to join us.
What you'll do
As a Product Manager, you will lead the development of our offerings for retail partners and public charging initiatives, facilitating the global transition to electrification. Working closely with diverse teams, you will spearhead the development and deployment of commercial charging solutions, encompassing hardware, operations, maintenance, and backend services. You will also explore new revenue streams and financial models to support strategic investments, as well as the possibilities of integrating with other energy solutions offers such as smart charging, battery storage and e-mobility services.
Additionally, you will contribute to the development of global Retail Energy Solutions strategy and charging standards.
What you'll bring and develop
* Good understanding of public charging from technical, operational, and strategic perspectives, along with global industry trends.
* Strategic mindset and good ability for problem-solving and prioritization.
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills, enabling effective interaction with stakeholders, executives, and product teams.
* Strong leadership capabilities to drive individual and team performance.
* Experience in relevant offer development or retail network management at international level is an advantage.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries, please reach out to the Hiring Manager, Alex Castro at alex.castro@volvocars.com
or Recruiter, Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71280-42552255". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Ayla Kutlay +46721654291 Jobbnummer
8720578