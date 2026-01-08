Product Manager Industrial Doors
2026-01-08
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and business development skills to ASAA ABLOY Business Segment Industrial (BSI) within the ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems? Join our team in Landskrona, Malmö, Gothenburg or Stockholm, Sweden and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What would you do as our Product Manager Industrial Doors
As Product Manager, you are responsible for the business development, product strategy and roadmap, and commercial success of the following product categories: Folding Doors, Fire-rated and Steel Hinged Doors, and Roller Shutters.
You act as a functional "general manager" for your product line, with full accountability for results. This is a highly cross-functional role where you work closely with sales companies in both direct and indirect channels, gaining a deep understanding of product applications, customer needs, and market dynamics. You closely monitor competitors and translate customer and market insights into clear product strategies in close cooperation with R&D, Operations, Supply Chain, and Marketing
You would also:
Be accountable for product development and commercial product success
Champion customer insights, competitive intelligence and in-depth market understanding into Product Strategy
Propose Product modifications and build robust business cases for New Product Introductions (NPI) and Product improvements (CPI)
Drive action and set requirements throughout the organization to enhance Product sales and improve market share
Conduct Product trainings, Product launches and give operational support to sales companies
Ensure Voice of customer/ market is represented in any R&D development activity and ensure effective collaboration with R&D to prioritize development activities
Track and report KPIS related to product profitability, growth, competitiveness and market share
Collaborate with the marketing team to ensure consistent product positioning and value communication
Set and follow up global reference prices, monitor product cost development and standard costs in cooperation with Supply Chain, and provide stakeholders and product marketing with key insights, value propositions, and core messages.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering and/or Business Administration.
More than 5 years of experience in a multinational, corporate organization, with a proven track record and a solid understanding of financial drivers from Net Sales to Contribution Margin.
Experience from working with configurable, electromechanical products is a strong advantage
Product Management experience is an advantage; alternatively, relevant experience from Sales or Product Development is required.
Proficient in spoken and written English; additional European languages are considered an advantage.
Strong computer skills with proficiency in standard office tools, and required experience working in sales-CRM environments and product configuration tools.
You combine an analytical and strategic mindset with commercial drive and with the ability to make clear decisions and turn plans into action. You are equally comfortable working hands-on in daily operations as you are contributing at a tactical level, always with a strong focus on results and continuous improvement. As a self-starter, you thrive in a remote and matrix-based environment, taking ownership and driving initiatives forward without the need for close supervision. You are a natural go-to person who builds strong networks across the organization, stays present and approachable, and enjoys engaging with teams on the floor. With strong presentation and training skills, you communicate with confidence across cultures and adapt easily to different business environments.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
A competitive salary and incentive schemes
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
