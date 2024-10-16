Product Manager, Forklifts
2024-10-16
Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.
Making your every move count
Kalmar is on the lookout for a dynamic and focused Product Manager - Forklifts to drive the future of material handling innovation! In this pivotal role, you will spearhead the development and execution of our forklifts product strategies, ensuring Kalmar's forklift solutions continue to lead the market. The assigned portfolio consists of both ICE Diesel variants as well as fully electric models with both Lead Acid and Li-ion batteries.
The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Head of CB Product & Portfolio Management. Global travel, primarily within Europe, will be integral as you work closely with customers, partners, and stakeholders.
Main tasks and responsibilities
You will be responsible for building and maintaining a product strategy & long term offering roadmap, based on company business strategy, financial target and fact based analyses:
Conduct Customer values analysis
Conduct Competitor and market analyses
Collect feedback from customers, sales,service and other relevant internal stakeholders.
You will also drive product profitability through effective product management across assigned product offering. Additionally t you will identify and consolidate market needs while managing the product portfolio:
Drive strategic Pricing and product positioning
Plan market communication to ensure product positioning
Drive Regional cross functional meeting with regions to review offering
Close down non strategic and non-profitable offering
Implement changes into current offering, including tactical pricing and new offering.
Another aspect will be ensuring implementation of the roadmap by developing and implementing go-to-market plan, working with all functions to execute:
Initiate new projects according to offering roadmap by setting target, scoping expected outcome and create business case
Drive update of offering across development teams - primarily development, engineering, sales & marketing - through market requirements, product contract, pricing and positioning
Create Launch roadmaps and together with PMO oversee the launch and delivery of new releases to ensure timely delivery of all required deliverables from different functions.
What you'll need to succeed
Education
Master's or Bachelor's degree combined with equivalent experience.
Experience
Minimum 5 years in product management in OEM business or similar , with a commercial focus and emphasis on product planning and life-cycle management.
Competencies
Experience in product management: Release and product roadmap planning and management; Drive profitability including pricing; Sales / marketing; Productization of products + service concepts
Commercial skills and financial understanding
Technical skills and understanding on a relevant level , Extra plus if you have experience both from BEV and ICE offerings in the material handling world or equivalent
Basic Knowledge on container terminal and material handling business processes.
We are looking for a highly skilled communicator with excellent command of English, both written and spoken, while fluent Swedish language skills are a big plus. With a strong background in working within cross-functional and cross-cultural teams, you bring a structured and analytical mindset to problem-solving. Your diligent and proactive approach ensures you consistently deliver high-quality results, backed by exceptional communication skills that enable you to collaborate effectively at all levels.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Niclas Samuelsson, Head of Product Management, by email at niclas.samuelsson@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 4.11.2024!
Please note that the recruitment process may begin before the job posting's end date, so we encourage early applications.
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.www.kalmarglobal.com
