Product Manager Ethernet Products to Westermo
Westermo Network Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-01-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Westermo Network Technologies AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with a combination of Market, Technology and Business? Do you want to work in a strategic and operational role? Join us as our next Product Manager at Westermo!
In the Product Office, a team of Product Managers work with our Industrial Network Products in a holistic way; taking ownership from market analysis, business strategy, technology development and market plans. As a Product Manager, you get to own a product portfolio, working with both R&D, Global Sales and Operations to bring our new products to the market. As a Product Manager, you are at the center of the development of our robust routers and switches for industrial applications.
We are currently looking for two new Product Managers to manage two adjacent portfolios, one role being more senior and the other more mid-experienced. In other words, we are open to different levels of experience.
Are you our new Product Manager?
We are looking for passionate Product Managers who can develop and expand upon our existing ethernet products and accessories to meet current and future customer needs.
Your job will be to translate our business strategy, market trends and customer requirements into a competitive product portfolio. You will work in close collaboration with Westermo's international organization as well as with our large customers and partners. In the role you will define and execute a compelling product roadmap for the short-, medium-, and long-term perspectives.
As a product manager you will represent our customers internally and develop products that they truly value. When the products are developed, produced and ready to be delivered, you will be supporting our sales channels to successfully bring the solutions to the market by training and product marketing activities. Together with our market communication team you will create marketing material and tools to support the selling process.
What you'll be working with and responsible for:
•
Market and customer analysis; Capture outside market situation
•
Managing the portfolio of products; Continuously improve the portfolio through in-depth understanding of the products and its current situation
•
Plan and oversee the development of new portfolio; Work with idea generation and innovation, capture market requirements, create market requirement specifications for new product development
•
Successful go to market; Professional launch of new products to the market
So, who are we looking for?
For this role, we see that you either come from a product development experience or a strategic sales background, where you have worked close with customers and the market. No matter which of these backgrounds you come from, we are looking for someone who has an analytical mindset, and strong communicative skills. You are a great listener, writer and presenter. You enjoy working with many different people and areas, finding motivation in bringing different perspectives together.
Requirements:
• Academic degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Industrial Economics or similar background
• Experience in product management, product development, or strategic sales
• A good general understanding of industrial products, markets, customers and channels
• Great writing, listening, and verbal communication skills, including good presentation skills
• Fluent in English and at least sufficient in Swedish
• Ability and willingness to travel; approx. 25-50 travel days/year
Meritorious:
• Industry knowledge - Operational technology (OT)
• Knowledge about data communication networks, routers and switches
In return, we offer:
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement, you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization, and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
• Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
• Job type: Full time
• Employment contract: Permanent
For further information please contact:
Hiring Manager: Henrik Jerregård: henrik.jerregard@westermo.com
or Recruiter Elin Sandell: elin.sandell@westermo.com
.
About Westermo:
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide high value for our customers.
We are passionate about taking advantage of the growth opportunities in our market. The work environment is very dynamic. Our people are dedicated and loyal, which create a fantastic team spirit. Everyone is expected to take initiative and our flat organization creates efficiency and provides opportunities for those who are closest to the task of solving it. We are devoted to delivering the best industrial network solutions. At Westermo you will have a clear impact on the results of your area of responsibility.
Westermo is a leading supplier of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the World market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and has today more than 300 employees with a turnover around 800 MSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijer Electronics AB, listed on the stock exchange. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westermo Network Technologies AB
(org.nr 556361-2604), https://www.westermo.com Arbetsplats
Westermo Kontakt
Elin Sandell elin.sandell@westermo.com +46 (0)73785 77 10 Jobbnummer
7353696