Product Manager
2024-10-03
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Product Manager to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Leading and working alongside a team of skilled software developers, designers and QA's building applications for IT products, web and mobile that run on UniFi
Assigning tasks, prioritizing focus, allocating resources, and ensuring high quality output
Preparing and organizing the necessary project documentation
Monitoring the quality and project execution
Keeping up with newest technologies and tools
Negotiating with stakeholders and other parties involved in the project
Requirements
Solid experience in software product/project management
Having worked as a software developer or designer yourself
Knowledge of software development cycles and testing
Professional interest in IT and networking products as well as new technologies in general
Strong personality with great negotiation skills and a "get it done"-attitude
Experience in analyzing information and making data driven decisions
Experience in JIRA will be considered as an advantage
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Based in Stockholm
Benefits
International work environment
Compensation package matching global standards
Wellness allowance, occupational pension and medical insurance
Five weeks holiday per year
Flexible work hours
Modern office space in central Stockholm (Epicenter)
Lunch at the office 3 x per week
Snacks and drinks
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8935968