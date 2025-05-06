Product Manager - Strollers
2025-05-06
Bring your life
Are you passionate about products and taking an entrepreneurial approach to growing new ideas and segments? Do you have a deep understanding of consumer needs, market trends, and the ability to drive profitable growth? If you're ready to make a global impact in an active and dynamic industry, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
What you'll do at Thule
We are a global Product Management team who share a passion to provide great new products for parents. We work in close collaboration across global teams that don't settle for anything less than excellence! This role provides you with the opportunity to drive one of Thule Group's biggest consumer product categories and be part of its success story.
In the role as Product Manager - Strollers, you will be the strategic and commercial lead for one of our key subcategories within our Active with Kids portfolio. You will define and drive the global category plan, from portfolio strategy and product planning to go-to-market execution, ensuring the long-term growth and competitiveness of the stroller offering.
You will collaborate closely with other Product Managers and senior management to develop the category plan, informed by consumer insights, market trends, and competitive analysis. You will also lead the commercial agenda globally, working with sales, marketing, and retail to define pricing, shape our in-store and online presence, and activate marketing initiatives.
Acting as the go-to expert for the category, you will support the sales team with training and market knowledge, while also partnering with marketing on trade shows and campaigns. Your work will be highly cross-functional, involving close coordination with product development to ensure smooth implementation of new projects, with supply chain on production and phase-in/out planning, and with the global quality team on structured quality follow-up.
You will report to the Director of Category Management and be a key part of the global product leadership team. This position will be based out of Thule Group office in Malmö, Sweden.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a strong background in product management and a proven ability to drive category growth on a global scale. You are analytical, detail-oriented, and an effective communicator with a hands-on approach to problem-solving. Your leadership skills enable you to navigate complex challenges while fostering collaboration across teams.
Additionally, you bring:
- Minimum 5 years of experience in product management, category management, or a related field.
- A bachelor 's degree in business, marketing, or a related field.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to synthesize market data and translate insights into actionable strategies.
- Experience in the outdoor and/or juvenile industry is a plus.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "apply for position" at our Thule Career Site. The last day for applying is May 25, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson at oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com.
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
