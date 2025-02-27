Product Manager - Hydrogen Peroxide & Potassium Chlorate
2025-02-27
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
About the job
The purpose of the role is to develop and implement product and service strategies for Hydrogen Peroxide and Potassium Chlorate within our Renewable Fibers business area, with the ambition of optimizing profitability and customer satisfaction. You will be working in an international environment with colleagues across Nouryon to drive product and process improvements as well as with our customers to fulfill their needs.
In your future role as Product Manager you will
• Develop and implement the strategy for your Product Lines as key input to the Renewable Fibers financial and CAPEX planning.
• Develop and execute plans to address customer/market needs with new products and/or services.
• Develop and maintain a good understanding of market, competition and regulatory trends.
• Define the asset and product strategy for the Hydrogen Peroxide and Potassium Chorate and drive production footprint together with Integrated Supply Chain and our Technology department.
• Partner with Supply Chain to ensure reliable supply, optimized asset capacity utilization and appropriate inventory. Manage product allocation in periods off demand greater than supply.
• Define CAPEX priorities and build business cases for capacity investments. Represent the business in CAPEX projects
Quote: hiring manager Rikard Papp: -"I am passionate about teamwork and supporting you to bring out your best self in all situations. I strive to give our team the tools and skills necessary to deliver quality work that will bring value to our customers and internal stakeholders."
We believe you bring
• Technical or engineering degree at B.Sc or higher. (Preferably Chemical Engineering)
• Extensive relevant experience, preferably in sales and marketing, in a process industry
• Ability to develop go-to-market strategies and implementation plans
• Strong financial and business acumen
• Strong Performance Management skills
• Proven track record of delivering results through cross-functional teams
• Fluent in English and Swedish
Great if you have
• Great if you are IT and System savvy and have a good knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite
• Another European language considered a plus
We believe you are
• A team player
• Posesses great inpersonal savvy
• Being organized and a good planner
• Have excellent presentation skills
• Strong Customer Focus
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Rikard Papp, Global Marketing & Product Management Director for Renewable Fibers, based in Sweden, Gothenburg or Sundsvall.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Rikard Papp, Global Marketing & Product Management Director for Renewable Fibers at rikard.papp@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here
Ledarna: Jan Filipsson +46 70 519 97 09
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Ted Svensson +46 72-217 55 84
