Product Manager - Core Banking Systems
2025-09-26
TF Avarda Group is a leading player in innovative payment and financial solutions, dedicated to delivering secure, scalable, and a customer-focused platform. We are on a mission to shape the future of our card and payment ecosystem, ensuring it meets evolving market demands, regulatory standards, and the highest expectations for performance and reliability.
We are now looking for an experienced and strategic Product Manager - Core Banking Systems to join our growing Product team. This is a pivotal role where you'll take full ownership of our core banking platform components, ensuring they are robust, compliant, and optimized for operational excellence.
Key Responsibilities:
Own the Core Banking Product: Define and deliver the vision and roadmap for our core banking systems, managing the full lifecycle from idea to launch and ongoing enhancements.
Drive Strategic Planning: Align product strategies with TF Avarda Group's business goals, prioritizing features that improve performance, security, scalability, and customer experience.
Optimize with Data: Monitor performance, analyze operational data, and work with engineering and analytics teams to implement improvements.
Collaborate Across Teams: Partner with developers, architects, compliance, risk, and external vendors to align priorities and solve challenges.
Measure & Report Performance: Set and track KPIs, monitor costs, and present progress to senior stakeholders.
Engage Stakeholders: Build strong relationships with internal teams, technology partners, service providers, and regulatory bodies.
Qualifications and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent field.
Proven experience as a Product Manager, Business Analyst, or similar role within core banking, financial services, or fintech.
Strong understanding of core banking systems, payment processing, account management, and regulatory compliance frameworks.
Experience in working with cross-functional technology teams, vendors, and external banking partners.
Solid analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and translate it into actionable product decisions.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Advanced Swedish and English language skills
If you're ready to take ownership of mission-critical banking systems and help shape the future of financial technology, we'd love to hear from you.
