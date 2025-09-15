Product Integration Engineer
2025-09-15
Are you ready to take on a technical role that involves solving complex problems in a high-tech environment? As a Product Integration Engineer at Silex Microsystems, you will play a key role in ensuring the efficient high-volume production of MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems), working closely with various teams to drive continuous improvements and provide exceptional service to our global customers. Your work will be essential in maintaining the high-quality standards we are known for and ensuring smooth production processes.
In this role, you will:
Take process and batch responsibility for various MEMS products to ensure timely delivery and production efficiency.
Monitor and maintain product yield, identifying areas for improvement and implementing solutions.
Initiate and lead product improvement programs to optimize production processes.
Troubleshoot and resolve process-related issues quickly and effectively to minimize production downtime.
Collaborate closely with production planning and process engineers to optimize MEMS integration solutions.
Document and maintain production records and specifications for both internal and external use.
Support and contribute to ongoing updates and improvements to internal systems and processes.
We are looking for someone who has:
A master's degree in materials science, physics, chemistry, or another related field.
Work experience in a relevant manufacturing industry, preferably in MEMS or a similar high-tech field.
Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on precision and quality.
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written; Swedish is considered a plus.
The ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic, and team-oriented environment.
A proactive mindset with a passion for continuous improvement and delivering outstanding customer experiences.
What we offer you:
The chance to work closely with fantastic colleagues.
The opportunity to work with the latest technology in MEMS.
To be part of a leading company driving technology development in the industry.
Strong knowledge exchange with the world's foremost experts in process integration and process development of MEMS.
About Silex
Silex is the world's largest and most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry, headquartered in Stockholm. MEMS is present in nearly all modern technology, from personal gadgets to automotive electronics, medical monitoring and testing equipment, and thermal management systems. With a team of expert engineers, operators, technicians, support staff, specialists, and more, Silex brings the ideas and concepts of the industry's leading MEMS innovators to life.
The Silex team brings together talented, curious, visionary, and determined individuals to break new ground in the industry alongside customers, developing the latest process technology within MEMS for global applications. As part of this team, you will work with some of the world's largest technology giants and innovation leaders in industries such as medicine, life sciences, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Additional Information
We have an ongoing recruitment process and therefore encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV and answer a few questions. Our process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic test as well as reference checks. Additionally, we will conduct a background check and drug test prior to employment, and as an employer, we perform random alcohol and drug tests for all employees.
We look forward to your application and to welcoming you on this exciting journey! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silexmicrosystems.com/ Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9508410