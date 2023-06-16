Product Director
2023-06-16
As a Product Director in the calling team, you will ensure that Truecaller remains a leader in the calling space by providing innovative solutions, as well as fundamental functionality, to provide the most attractive calling product to our large user base of more than 350M users. This includes driving the product vision, strategy, and execution for Truecaller's calling experience.
You will report to the VP of Communications and work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure an exceptional product experience. You will lead a full-stack business unit (BU Calling) with end-to-end responsibility for the team's budget, vision, roadmap, and execution. You will have several direct reports and be supported by an Engineering Manager and a Product Owner.
What do we expect from you
8+ years of experience in product management with a proven track record of delivering successful consumer products.
4+ years of experience in team management & leadership
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire teams.
Excellent problem-solving skills with a strategic and analytical mindset.
Strong user empathy and the ability to translate user needs into product requirements.
Experience working in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders.
Passionate about innovation and staying up to date with the latest trends in product management.
Solid technical understanding of both front-end and back-end development.
Experience with Android development.
Strong analytical mindset, with experience using data to make product decisions.
Fluent in spoken and written English
What will you work on
Develop and execute the product roadmap for Truecaller's calling functionality, aligned with the overall product strategy.
Lead a full stack team of developers, designers, and product managers to deliver an excellent product experience.
Collaborate with other teams, including marketing, design, engineering, and data science, to deliver product features that meet user needs.
Conduct user research, analyze data, and identify trends to develop insights that drive product development.
Develop and maintain product KPIs and metrics to track the success of the product.
Own the product roadmap and prioritize features based on user needs, business goals, and resource constraints.
Work with stakeholders to ensure alignment on product vision, goals, and priorities.
Ensure the product team is following best practices in product management, design, and development.
Have a solid technical understanding, both front-end and backend, to guide the team in product development.
Use analytical tools to monitor and analyze the performance of the product, making data-driven decisions to optimize the product experience.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/30
Johannelundsvägen 55 (visa karta
)
163 45 SPÅNGA Jobbnummer
7888977