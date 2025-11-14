Product Development Manager
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Join the Future of Test-Based Nutrition at Zinzino
Zinzino is expanding fast, and we're now looking for a Product Development Manager to strengthen our Product Team. In this role, you'll drive the development of new products, refine existing formulations, and ensure every product meets our high standards in nutrition, taste, and cost in use. You will play a key role in managing our product portfolio and integrating new ranges as the company grows.
Your Key Responsibilities
• Develop new products and improve existing ones.
• Support initiatives that strengthen profitability and sales.
• Lead product fact descriptions and deepen knowledge of product properties, health benefits, and supplement science.
• Provide product training and information internally and externally.
• Support regulatory and compliance needs, including labels, printed material, and translation checks.
• Conduct product analyses and follow up with suppliers.
• Coordinate production planning between teams (logistics, marketing, suppliers).
• Evaluate and test new ingredients when supply challenges arise.
• Contribute to new product launches.
Your Background
• Bachelor's degree in Food Science, Nutrition, or related field.
• 3-5+ years of experience in Product Development, preferably within nutrition or FMCG.
• In-depth knowledge of taste setting and evaluation.
• Analytical, structured, and confident in assessing compliance risks.
• Excellent communication and organizational skills.
• Proficient in compliance tools and Microsoft Office.
Preferred Skills
• Curious, open-minded, and motivated to improve and innovate.
• Knowledge of FDA, EFSA, HACCP, ISO standards.
• Interest in sustainability within FMCG.
Why Join Zinzino?
Working at Zinzino means joining a fast-growing wellness company with a global reach. You'll be part of an international, dynamic, and supportive team that values growth, collaboration, and positive energy.
Apply now and grow with us! Be part of a global wellness company driven by science, innovation, and a strong people-first culture. Here, your ideas matter-and your work helps shape products that improve lives.
