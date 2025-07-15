Product Development Engineer
2025-07-15
Job Description
Do you think mattresses are really interesting to work with? Its one of the most important products we do at IKEA, greatly affecting peoples wellbeing by ensuring a great night sleep.
Do you already have experience from comfort products or eager to get into this product area? Are you inspired by working with products a great impact on our business that has still has a very big business potential ? Well then, the assignment as Product Development Engineer (PDE) in Range Area (RA) Beds & Mattresses might be something for you!
As PDE in our Range Area, focus on our Comfort products, eg mattresses and pads as an Improvement PDE. You will lead the improvements agenda together with our engineering specialists and the development team members, with members representing range, supply chain and commercial. You will work with a big number of stakeholders throughout the value chain.
Dont miss the chance to work with engaged and co-operative sleep nerds at RA5, down to earth with a passion for home furnishing that wants to make a difference for people and the planet.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, you have a strong passion for engineering, product development and working with people to make things happen. You spread curiosity, enthusiasm and ideas with the ability to transform in reality.
We need a product development engineer preferably with experience and knowledge of:
the development of comfort products and material knowledge
manufacturing of comfort products and it's different techniques
leading projects and topics, structured and communicative
Strong customer and focus
Root cause and data analysis
Additional Information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following three questions - in English, make sure to keep your answers short and concise:
How do you create trust in your teams, with colleagues and partners?
What gives you energy and motivation?
What do you think you would bring to this role and make you an ideal candidate?
Warm welcome with your application, no later than 20th of August.
Please note that there will be delays in our communication due to the holiday season. We will be interviewing continuously and may eventually close the application process earlier than stated, if we find the right candidate. This is a permanent position located in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Engineering Manager, Matti Pettersson matti.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
, and if you have any questions about recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter Monaka Perumal monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues, and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging, and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
