Make your next move matter
At Mölnlycke, we believe that real impact starts with people.
People who are bold enough to challenge the status quo.
People who care deeply for their work, their colleagues, and the world around them.
People who know exactly why they do what they do.
As a global medical solutions company, we design and deliver innovative products and services across wound care, operating room solutions, gloves, and antiseptics. Our mission is to advance performance in healthcare by supporting professionals, improving outcomes, and making a difference where it matters most.
In ORS at Mölnlycke, we aim for frictionless flow in the operating room, with solutions designed for safety.
Mölnlycke is now looking for a new Product Developer to join the ORS Product Management Team, based at our global HQ in Gothenburg. As Product Developer within this team, you will be working with the portfolio containing surgical drapes and instruments, staff clothing and patient warming. The Product Developer position is instrumental in supporting the development and implementation of new products and design changes of existing products to meet customer needs, as well as securing supply, compliance and competitiveness.
As Product Developer in the ORS Product management team, you will develop new and improve existing product assortment based on customer insight and product knowledge. You will identify, develop and implement improvements for existing assortment as well as realize concept ideas into new products. Also, you will execute development and commercialization activities to bring solutions to market. This position will be a key player to ensure a safe, efficient and competitive products that meet the customer expectations and business growth goals.
What you'll do
Lead product development activities across the entire ORS portfolio, focusing on improving and expanding the existing assortment.
Execute design control projects from low to high complexity within all different development phases.
Translate customer and user insights into product requirements and development actions and propose new product ideas.
Review and evaluate product designs, working with suppliers, partners and testing environments, internal as well external.
Collaborate closely with global cross-functional teams throughout all development phases.
Develop technical documentation and perform activities and in accordance with applicable Quality Management System related to product development.
Suggesting continuous improvements such as processes, work instructions and ways of working to ensure qualitative and efficient outputs.
What you'll get
Be part of a culture built on trust, care, and shared ownership.
Permanent role
Hybrid working model (2 days/week from home)
Be part of a global and multicultural organization
Competitive benefits aligned with local policies
Wellbeing initiatives that support sustainable performance, wellbeing and benefits that reflect our commitment to you.
What you'll bring
Qualifications and Experience
Master's degree or Bachelor's degree in engineering, chemistry, life science or equivalent
3-5 years' experience within product development, preferably within medical devices pharma or other regulated industries
Practical knowledge of design control and working within a quality management system
Ability to translate user needs into product requirement and strong skills in structured problem-solving
Clinical experience from operation room (OR) and surgical interventions, or working with products related to the OR is a plus
Personal competencies
Brings a bold, proactive, and action-oriented approach, thriving in change and constructively challenging existing ways of working to drive progress and deliver result
Demonstrates strong ownership and accountability by taking responsibility for deliverables and consistently following through on commitments to teams and stakeholders
Demonstrates resilience, transparency, and a proactive mindset to deliver high-quality outcomes while fostering trust and strong collaboration across functions
Effectively manages priorities, risks, resources, and timelines while clearly communicating progress and collaborating seamlessly with cross-functional teams.
Ability to communicate with clarity, conciseness, and purpose to drive meaningful impact and push for improvements.
Our approach to Diversity & Inclusion
We're building a workplace where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued. We believe that a diverse mix of people (from different cultures, ages, geographies, and genders) makes us stronger. It brings fresh perspectives, drives better decisions, and helps us deliver solutions that reflect the world we serve. Inclusion isn't just a value, it's how we work, grow, and lead together.
Please submit your application at earliest convenience, we are reviewing candidates continuously.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
