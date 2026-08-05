Product Designer
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you an experienced Product Designer who enjoys solving complex problems together with experts from different fields? At RaySearch, you'll help transform advanced clinical needs into thoughtful, impactful software used in cancer treatment worldwide
About the role
Designing for oncology software means working in a demanding but meaningful domain. You'll make confident, well-reasoned design decisions that uphold safety, accessibility, and risk management standards, working alongside clinical specialists, physicists, and developers advancing cancer care.
As a Product Designer at RaySearch, you'll translate complex clinical needs into precise, user-centered interfaces designed with empathy. Working across product teams, you'll design role-specific workflows, evolve our design system, and ensure every detail holds up in the real world.
This is a hands-on role focused on implementation, quality, and impact. You'll design flows and UI components, collaborate closely with developers, and validate your work through usability testing. You're expected to take initiative, follow through, and continuously improve the way we design, from Figma to code prototypes to the experience in the clinic.
You'll join a UX team of designers and clinical specialists who design treatment systems used by clinicians worldwide, software that holds up when it matters most.
What you'll do
Design detailed user flows and high-fidelity UIs for complex clinical systems.
Create and refine components based on our design system, adapted to real workflows.
Prototype and test concepts early, ensuring they are intuitive, accessible, and safe.
Collaborate with developers, product managers, and clinicians to deliver production-ready solutions.
Take ownership of your work and have the ability to balance multiple constraints in complex design decisions.
Your profile
We are looking for an experienced Product Designer who can navigate complex stakeholder landscapes and collaborate effectively with subject matter experts across a wide range of disciplines. In this role, you will work closely with professionals from software engineering, medical physics, and clinical domains, bridging different perspectives to create user-centered solutions in a highly specialized environment. You are structured, proactive, and take ownership of initiatives, driving the design process forward while aligning user needs, technical possibilities, and business goals. Further, we would like you to have:
A relevant academic background in Product Design, Interaction Design, UX Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field.
5+ years designing complex products, with a portfolio of shipped work.
Skilled in Figma and AI prototyping tools.
Strong knowledge of building and maintaining design systems.
Comfortable in regulated, complex environments, healthcare, medtech, or similar.
It is meritorious if you have direct experience designing for oncology, radiology, or clinical decision support.
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems, no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Rekryterare
Lars Sundelin lars.sundelin@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
10023242