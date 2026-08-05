Procurement Operation Manager NL - Nordics
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2026-08-05
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
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At Essity, we break barriers to well-being. As a global leader in hygiene and health, we are committed to improving lives through innovative and sustainable solutions. We are now looking for an experienced Procurement Operations Manager to lead our operational procurement team across the Netherlands and Nordic region.
About the Role
As Procurement Operations Manager, you will be responsible for leading a team of Buyers supporting multiple sites, including mills and factories across the assigned countries. You will ensure procurement activities are executed efficiently, consistently and in compliance with company policies, while driving operational excellence and continuous improvement.
In this role, collaboration is key - you will work closely with Business Partnering and Global Procurement teams to align procurement priorities with business needs and ensure delivery of value through supplier management, contract compliance and sourcing execution.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk!
Location for this role is either Gothenburg, Hoogezand or Zeist.
What You Will Do
Lead, coach and develop a team of Buyers across the assigned countries and locations.
Ensure buyers are equipped with the right prerequisites to develop and execute procurement strategies, secure supply, deliver savings, and drive value creation initiatives.
Ensure procurement activities are executed in a timely, efficient and compliant manner - achieving agreed KPIs.
Facilitate harmonized procurement processes and promote best practice sharing across sites and regions.
Identify synergies and leverage spend across locations.
Partner closely with stakeholders to align procurement priorities with business requirements.
Manage and optimize the supplier base for local categories
Drive compliance with procurement policies, procedures and governance standards.
Support buying channel strategies and identify opportunities to increase contracted spend and reduce ad hoc purchasing.
Contribute to Procurement Excellence by identifying process improvements, digitalization opportunities and system enhancements.
Act as a role model for Essity values, performance management, people development and accountability.
Who You Are
You are a proactive procurement professional with strong leadership capabilities and a passion for driving operational excellence. You thrive in an international environment and are able to balance stakeholder expectations with business priorities.
To be successful in this role, you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Supply Chain, Procurement, Business Administration or a related field.
A minimum of 5 years of experience in a Buyer, Procurement Specialist or Procurement Management role.
Experience in leading teams.
Experience working within a complex international organization.
Strong knowledge of procurement processes, supplier management and purchasing compliance.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
A continuous improvement mindset and experience driving operational efficiencies.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Previous people management or team leadership experience is considered a strong advantage.
Experience working with procurement systems and digital procurement tools.
Experience within manufacturing, FMCG or industrial environments.
Application
Interested? If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply online today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail.
We may conduct background checks in the final stages of the recruitment process to verify your qualifications and fit for the role
What We Can Offer You
Our purpose, Breaking Barriers to Well-Being, provides meaning to everything we do. Join us to improve well-being for people and drive positive change for society and the environment. At Essity, you'll feel valued, empowered to grow, and challenged to achieve business results in a collaborative and open atmosphere. Innovate for Good | Excel Together | Be You with Us Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Mölndals bro 2 (visa karta
)
431 31 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Mölndal) Jobbnummer
10023229