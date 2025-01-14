Product Designer
Tf Bank AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tf Bank AB i Stockholm
, Gotland
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Avarda is a leading provider of white-label payment and financing solutions for businesses across various industries from online shopping to credit cards. Focusing on simplifying the payment process and enhancing customer experience, Avarda enables 250 companies to thrive in the rapidly changing digital landscape with its advanced, true white-label offering for payments. We manage 4 million consumers annually and process millions of transactions worth over SEK 16 billion.
At Avarda, you will have the opportunity to be part of an exciting journey as we build a state-of-the-art platform that transforms how e-commerce merchants and people handle payments. As a Product Designer, you'll play a key role in designing and shaping the future of our products.
Why join us?
We offer design and technical challenges-you'll be part of a team building the future of payment solutions. Here, you can grow your skills in Product Design while helping us improve work processes and develop innovative solutions.
We're building a modern platform to support both current and future products, and you'll play a crucial part in shaping our company culture and enhancing efficiency.
Our Product and Design teams operate fully within Figma, which will also be your primary tool.
Our distributed team includes members in Borås, Stockholm, Gdansk, Malaga, and Czech Republic. With our payment and card services used across 13 European markets, occasional travel may be required.
You're a great fit for this role if you:
Contribute to product innovation by designing and implementing scalable UI and UX designs that position our products as market leaders.
Collaborate closely with developers and designers to develop and maintain a scalable, consistent design system and component library across all products within Figma.
Act as a bridge between developers and product teams to streamline design processes and improve communication.
Advocate for best practices in UX/UI design, including testing, accessibility, and security.
Stay up to date with new technologies and propose innovative solutions.
We're looking for someone who has:
At least 3 years of experience in a similar role within Product Design.
Expertise in Figma.
A solid understanding of JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.
A good grasp of UX principles.
Proven ability to design and communicate complex design solutions.
Strong communication and collaboration skills in team environments in English.
Have strong self-discipline and the ability to work independently, as some tasks may need to be completed remotely or in coordination with colleagues in different offices.
Next Steps
We're looking to fill this position as soon as possible. You'll meet team members from both Design and Product during the process and present a case study. While a portfolio is not mandatory, it's always a plus. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TF Bank AB
(org.nr 556158-1041), http://www.avarda.com Arbetsplats
Avarda Jobbnummer
9103150