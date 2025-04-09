Product Delivery Manager To Speed Identity
2025-04-09
Speed Identity is growing as biometric security becomes increasingly crucial, and we are now looking for a Product Delivery Manager to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing customer relations in the execution phase and overseeing the planning and implementation of complex customer projects. If you have a strong track record in project delivery, requirements management, and customer fulfillment & satisfaction, this could be the opportunity for you!
OUR PRODUCTSpeed Capture Solution is a line of products that are used for high-security live enrollment of biometrics. It integrates many hardware components required for the secure collection of biometric data from fingerprint, facial images to document verification. But it also integrates components to favor usability and accessibility such as lift, displays, indicator LEDs, or speakers. It is a highly operational system which comes with built-in software be able to do facial recognition, biometric quality assessment, or data processing.
YOU WILL As Product Delivery Manager, your primary focus will be on managing and coordinating multiple customer projects simultaneously, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget. You will be responsible for defining project plans, managing customer requirements, and ensuring traceability from initial engagement to project fulfillment. Additionally, you will oversee bid management for new opportunities within European and global public procurement tenders.
Your main responsibilities include:
Leading customer relations in the execution phase and handling post-sales activities
Planning and executing customer projects from start to finish
Defining project plans for comprehensive customer solutions
Close collaboration with sales and to get engaged in early phases
Managing customer requirements and ensuring alignment with the delivered solution
Optimizing project deliverables, scheduling, and budgeting
Establishing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders
YOU ARE
To succeed in this role, you should be a proactive and self-driven professional with strong networking skills and a structured approach to project management and product delivery. You thrive in dynamic environments and are capable of handling complex customer projects with a strategic yet hands-on mindset. We expect you to have:
A minimum of five years of experience managing complex customer projects, including defining requirements and ensuring contract fulfillment
The ability to manage multiple projects in parallel while maintaining deadlines and budget control
A strong understanding of technology and an ability to grasp customer needs
Excellent networking and relationship-building skills
Fluency in English and advanced Swedish (both spoken and written)
It is a plus if you have:
Experience in complex sales or sales support within a long sales cycle B2B segment
Experience working in both larger and smaller companies, including mature organizations and start-up/scale-up environments
A university degree (preferably in engineering or business management)
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit for this recruitment. Please contact Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or +46 723 612 844 or Björn Larsson at bjorn.larsson@nexergroup.com
or +46 72 572 36 70 if you have any questions or want to learn more. We look forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT SPEED IDENTITY Established in Stockholm Sweden in 2008, Speed Identity is a leading global provider of secure solutions for high-quality biometric data capture and live enrollment.
Our goal is to contribute to creating a safer society by ensuring secure document issuance and border control. To date, we have successfully deployed more than 2000 systems worldwide in collaboration with governmental organizations in 21 countries. Our customers include governmental entities such as Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Ministries of Interior, border polices, tax authorities, road authorities, or immigration agencies.
Speed Identity's strong focus on technological development and the use of high-quality biometric sensors with end-to-end software has delivered uncompromising security systems for mission critical applications to some of the most demanding customers in the world. Manufactured in Sweden, our systems are capable of securely capturing and ensuring the quality of face, signature, and fingerprint biometrics. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Artan Bitiqi artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com +46723612844 Jobbnummer
9277018