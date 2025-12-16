Product Cyber Security Engineer
We are looking for a highly experienced Product Cybersecurity Expert to join our client within the automotive industry and drive the development of secure vehicle platforms. This role requires extensive expertise in cybersecurity design, architecture, and compliance, with a strong focus on the automotive domain. The position typically requires 12+ years of relevant experience and recognition as an expert in the field.
What you will do
As a Cybersecurity Senior Expert, you will:
1. Develop cybersecurity technical solutions for vehicle architectures
Perform Threat Analysis and Risk Assessments (TARA) for vehicle platforms
Define and implement cybersecurity requirements from standards and external partners
Conduct vulnerability analyses to identify and mitigate potential threats and weaknesses
2. Harmonize cybersecurity concepts across systems
Define overall vehicle-level items and dependencies
Provide guidance on technical assumptions and CS concept selection
Align requirements with external partners where applicable
Define verification and validation strategies
Consolidate cybersecurity cases across systems and functions
3. Ensure end-to-end vehicle-level cybersecurity integrity
Lead design and architecture solutions for vehicle platforms
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align cybersecurity solutions with vehicle programs and platforms
Consolidate cybersecurity cases created by functional and component teams
4. Strengthen cybersecurity processes
Contribute to the development and continuous improvement of cybersecurity processes
Ensure alignment with compliance, regulations (UNECE R155), standards (ISO/SAE 21434), and internal policies
Support integration of cybersecurity into all stages of product development
Qualifications Required
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electronics, or equivalent
Proven experience leading cybersecurity activities in vehicle platforms/programs, including type approval
Strong background in secure architecture design or cybersecurity concept design
Hands-on experience as a Cybersecurity Engineer or Architect in embedded systems
Familiarity with automotive embedded system design, network protocols, and communication technologies (CAN, Ethernet, wireless)
Deep understanding of cybersecurity best practices, including cryptography and CS concepts
Knowledge of standards and regulations: ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155, CSMS
Experience in TARA execution for complex systems
Strong analytical mindset with excellent communication and collaboration skills
Experience working with agile methods
Knowledge of AI integration and tool automation (e.g., AI agents, LLMs) is a strong advantage
Personal skills:
You have excellent communication and collaboration skills
You can easily create a network and work in cross functional international teams
Fluent in English both spoken and written. Swedish is a plus
You are a problem solver, and work in a structured way
Curious, flexible and supportive
