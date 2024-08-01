Procurement Sustainability Manager
2024-08-01
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Be an important part of executing on sustainability in our new Group Procurement Strategy
The 1st of January 2024 we announced our new Group Procurement Strategy to enable NKT's growth and expansion, by sourcing and managing reliable, competitive and sustainable suppliers with harmonized and scalable processes. With the reference to our new Director, Head of Procurement Excellence we are currently looking for a Procurement Sustainability Manager.
At NKT you will have a key role in our growth journey, join a diverse and effective team and contribute to a greener future.
Ensure strong business alignment and execution
As Procurement Sustainability Manager your main task will be to ensure appropriate procurement execution through developing and leading sustainability program and align those with corporate strategy and goals.
Your tasks will be:
* Build profound comprehension of customer requirements and develop NKT sustainable solutions emphasizing value proposition and alignment with broader environmental goals.
* Drive Scope 3 decarbonization project, targeting emissions for strategic categories across our entire value chain.
* Develop sustainability program governance aligned with Group Sustainability function, corporate strategy and group environmental goals.
* Develop partnerships with suppliers to foster strategic engagement and build ESG roadmaps as driver of impactful sustainable shift
* Drive collaborative efforts with strategic suppliers, ensuring effective deployment of established roadmaps enabling development of resilient and sustainable supply chain
* Lead supplier due diligence and sustainability audits program, develop mitigation action plans to actively address any identified risks.
* Integrate sustainability goals into business processes.
* Cultivate partnerships with suppliers, fostering innovation and driving transformative solutions that benefit both organizations and the broader ecosystem.
* Drive the development of sustainable material alternatives, partnering with R&D functions in order to assess ESG impact and elevate sustainable product offering.
A sustainability toolbox ready for use!
To thrive in this role you have experience as working with sustainability within procurement or supply chain management. Preferably from similar role in a global manufacturing company.
Your CV also includes:
* +3 years in a supply chain/procurement/ engineering/ manufacturing environment
* +2 years of experience as a sustainability manager in a global context
* Excellent project management skills
* Strong communication and influencing skills, being able to lead internal and external stakeholders alignment
* Familiar with presenting and communicating with senior leadership
* Experience using procurement tools, SAP and Excel
* Proficiency in English
A seat in a large, international organization with career development opportunities
We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role will offer you exciting possibilities to contribute to NKTs purpose to connect a greener world. You will have an experience manager who will give you the freedom to act and the support you need to excel in your role. You will work in an international and matrix organization giving you career development opportunities and remote-working possibilities. Ersättning
